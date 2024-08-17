Braves vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in Anaheim to face the L.A. Angels at 9:38 PM ET on Saturday night on MLB Network. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Angels betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Sale (ATL) vs. Griffin Canning (LAA)

The Atlanta Braves are 64-58 straight up this year. Atlanta is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 53-69 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Angels are 53-69 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Angels are 66-56 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Angels Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Atlanta Braves (-225) at 930 Los Angeles Angels (+182); o/u 8.5

9:38 PM ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Angels Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves left fielder Jarred Kelenic drove in half of his club’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Angels on Friday night. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the order, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with a single, an RBI, and a walk. For the season, Kelenic is batting .237 with 13 homers, 37 RBIs, and a .696 OPS across 389 plate appearances. The Waukesha, WI native is batting .294 over the past 7 days. That fact puts Jarred Kelenic in play for DFS purposes on Saturday.

Los Angeles Angels DFS Spin

Angels right fielder Mickey Moniak got the big hit in his team’s 3-2 win over the Braves on Friday. In that contest, the former #1 overall pick of the 2016 MLB Draft went 1 for 3 with a sixth-inning go-ahead RBI double that proved to be the difference in the game. Across 326 plate appearances this year, Moniak is hitting .224 with 8 homers, 36 RBIs, and a .624 OPS. Mickey Moniak is batting .353 with a .960 OPS over the past 15 days, making him an appealing DFS option in most formats this weekend.

Braves vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 30-27 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 22-13 straight up in interleague games this season.

Los Angeles is 22-30 straight up after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 27-38 straight up as the home team this season.

Braves vs. Angels Betting Prediction

The Braves will send southpaw ace Chris Sale to the hill to face the Angels on Saturday. The 35-year-old veteran is having a phenomenal season in 2024. Sale is the betting favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award this season, and his numbers indicate why. Chris Sale is 13-3 this year with a 2.61 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, a 5.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a .205 opponent batting average, and an 11.8 K/9 across 22 starts and 134.2 innings of work. Perhaps more importantly, the Braves are 15-7 straight up in games that Sale has started this season. I like the eight-time All-Star to toss a gem on the way to a Braves outright win. Largely because of who will be on the mound, I’m taking Atlanta on the money line as road favorites in this one.

Braves vs. Angels MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -225