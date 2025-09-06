Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Toronto keep winning?

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Bassitt (TOR) vs. Luis Gil (NYY)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 82-59 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 81-60 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 78-63 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 66-75 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Toronto Blue Jays (+125) at 964 New York Yankees (-148); o/u 9.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, September 6, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-1 win over the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 3 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Bichette is hitting .311 with 18 homers, 93 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .838 across 579 at-bats. Bo Bichette is batting .380 with an OPS of 1.028 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday afternoon.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton drove in the team’s only run in their 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the 2017 NL MVP went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Stanton is hitting .287 with 19 homers, 48 RBIs, and an OPS of .987 in 188 at-bats this year. The 2024 ALCS MVP is batting .300 with an OPS of 1.109 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Giancarlo Stanton worth a look in most DFS formats, provided he draws another start on Saturday.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 7-1 straight up in their last 8 games against New York.

Toronto is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

New York is 17-23 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this matchup for a few reasons. First, the Blue Jays are 48-33 straight up after a win and 39-29 straight up as an underdog this year. Second, Toronto is 20-17 straight up in division games and 52-41 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 72-45 straight up when playing on no rest and 76-55 straight up when facing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Toronto +125 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +125