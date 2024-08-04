Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees

    Yariel Rodriquez will oppose Gerrit Cole in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Yankee Stadium. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what is the smart play today from New York?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    963 Toronto Blue Jays (+200) at 964 New York Yankees (-230); o/u 9.5

    1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

    The Blue Jays dropped to 51-60 after losing to the Yankees by a score of 8-3 yesterday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his tear at the plate, going 3-4 with a home run. Toronto looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees improved to 66-46 after defeating the Blue Jays by five runs yesterday. Aaron Judge had a big game going 2-3 with a home run. New York looks for the series victory on Sunday afternoon.

    New York is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Blue Jays are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Yankees.

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over in the first five innings. Rodriquez and Cole have not had the best of seasons, and especially of late. Guerrero Jr and Judge have been on an absolute tear at the plate, if their teammates can contribute, I expect to see plenty of runs once again, especially early on.   

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 5 F5

