Blue Jays vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philly win as home favorites?

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jose Berrios (TOR) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 38-32 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 42-28 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 41-29 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 35-35 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Toronto Blue Jays (+150) at 928 Philadelphia Phillies (-182); o/u 7.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, June 15, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the four-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Guerrero is hitting .278 with 8 homers, 31 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .801 in 259 at-bats. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .321 with an OPS of .816 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies left fielder Max Kepler reached base 3 times in his club’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the Berlin, Germany, native went 1 for 2 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. Kepler is hitting .214 with 8 homers, 25 RBIs, and an OPS of .701 across 206 at-bats this year. Max Kepler is batting .297 with an OPS of .922 when occupying the #5 spot in the lineup this season. The former Minnesota Twin could have some DFS value if he starts and bats fifth again on Sunday.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Toronto is 13-7 straight up in interleague games this season.

Philadelphia is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

The under is 36-30-4 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this contest. The Blue Jays have quietly been playing good baseball for the past two-plus weeks. Since May 26th, Toronto is 13-5 straight up with multiple wins over the Rangers, Athletics, Phillies, Twins, and Cardinals over that stretch.

Conversely, since May 25th, the Phillies are just 7-11 straight up with multiple losses to the Brewers, Blue Jays, and Pirates in that span. Additionally, Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has an ERA of 3.50 during day games and 2.67 during night games this year. Sunday’s contest will be a matinee, and Toronto should be able to scratch out multiple runs against Wheeler in this game. That should be enough for the Blue Jays to earn an outright win. The pick is Toronto +150 over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +150