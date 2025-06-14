Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Prediction: Will Philly knock off Toronto?

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM PDT. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blue Jays vs. Phillies matchup?
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Game Info
Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies
4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 14, 2025
Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Public Betting & Odds
According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -169 moneyline favorites to beat the Blue Jays, who are +143 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.
As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Philadelphia.
Starting Pitchers
Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (RHP) – 2–8, 6.12 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 60.1 IP, 50 K
Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (LHP) – 5–2, 3.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 72.2 IP, 83 K
Team Stats
Blue Jays:
Batting Average: .256
Home Runs: 70
Runs: 296
On-Base Percentage: .326
Slugging Percentage: .402
ERA: 4.06
WHIP: 1.22
Phillies:
Batting Average: .254
Home Runs: 71
Runs: 312
On-Base Percentage: .328
Slugging Percentage: .399
ERA: 4.00
WHIP: 1.30
Key Players
Blue Jays:
Alejandro Kirk (C): .325 AVG, .367 OBP, .440 SLG
Bo Bichette (SS): 40 RBI, 8 HR, .275 AVG
George Springer (RF): 10 HR, 31 RBI, .259 AVG
Phillies:
Kyle Schwarber (LF): 21 HR, 47 RBI, .246 AVG
Trea Turner (SS): .303 AVG, .360 OBP, .446 SLG
Nick Castellanos (RF): .291 AVG, .339 OBP, .491 SLG
Injury Report
Blue Jays:
Max Scherzer (SP): Thumb – Expected to return by May 17, 2025
Daulton Varsho (CF): Shoulder – Expected to return by April 29, 2025
Nick Sandlin (RP): Expected to return by May 6, 2025
Phillies:
Bryce Harper (1B): 10-Day IL – Expected to return by June 16, 2025
Ranger Suárez (SP): Back – Expected to return by April 25, 2025
Christian Arroyo (2B): Undisclosed – Expected to return by April 25, 2025
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Betting Prediction
While both teams have similar offensive statistics, the Phillies have the advantage with Cristopher Sánchez’s strong performance on the mound. Considering the Blue Jays’ struggles with Bowden Francis as their starter, the Phillies are favored to win this matchup.
Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB PREDICTION: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -169