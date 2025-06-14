Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Prediction: Will Philly knock off Toronto?

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM PDT. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blue Jays vs. Phillies matchup?

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 14, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -169 moneyline favorites to beat the Blue Jays, who are +143 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Philadelphia.

Starting Pitchers

Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (RHP) – 2–8, 6.12 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 60.1 IP, 50 K

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (LHP) – 5–2, 3.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 72.2 IP, 83 K

Team Stats

Blue Jays:

Batting Average: .256

Home Runs: 70

Runs: 296

On-Base Percentage: .326

Slugging Percentage: .402

ERA: 4.06

WHIP: 1.22

Phillies:

Batting Average: .254

Home Runs: 71

Runs: 312

On-Base Percentage: .328

Slugging Percentage: .399

ERA: 4.00

WHIP: 1.30

Key Players

Blue Jays:

Alejandro Kirk (C): .325 AVG, .367 OBP, .440 SLG

Bo Bichette (SS): 40 RBI, 8 HR, .275 AVG

George Springer (RF): 10 HR, 31 RBI, .259 AVG

Phillies:

Kyle Schwarber (LF): 21 HR, 47 RBI, .246 AVG

Trea Turner (SS): .303 AVG, .360 OBP, .446 SLG

Nick Castellanos (RF): .291 AVG, .339 OBP, .491 SLG

Injury Report

Blue Jays:

Max Scherzer (SP): Thumb – Expected to return by May 17, 2025

Daulton Varsho (CF): Shoulder – Expected to return by April 29, 2025

Nick Sandlin (RP): Expected to return by May 6, 2025

Phillies:

Bryce Harper (1B): 10-Day IL – Expected to return by June 16, 2025

Ranger Suárez (SP): Back – Expected to return by April 25, 2025

Christian Arroyo (2B): Undisclosed – Expected to return by April 25, 2025

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

While both teams have similar offensive statistics, the Phillies have the advantage with Cristopher Sánchez’s strong performance on the mound. Considering the Blue Jays’ struggles with Bowden Francis as their starter, the Phillies are favored to win this matchup.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB PREDICTION: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -169