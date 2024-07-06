Close Menu
    Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Blue Jays vs. Mariners

    Yariel Rodriguez will oppose Emerson Hancock in Saturday’s pitching matchup at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, where is the value today from Seattle?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    919 Toronto Blue Jays (-103) at 920 Seattle Mariners (-107); o/u 8

    4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle

    Blue Jays vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

    The Blue Jays dropped to 39-49 after losing 2-1 to the Mariners last night. Kevin Kiermaier provided the Jays only run of the game with a solo home run in the top of the 6th inning. Toronto looks to snap a three-game skid on Saturday.

    Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

    The Mariners improved to 49-41 after beating the Jays last night. Luke Raley hit a 2-run double in the victory on Friday. Baltimore looks for their third consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon.

    Seattle is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Blue Jays are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Mariners.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Seattle.

    Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Give me the Mariners. Toronto is a team that can’t be trusted, they have constantly found ways to not win games this season. Sitting at 10 games behind .500 this team has basically fallen out of contention. On the other side Seattle, despite their lack of offense at times has found ways to win close games. Sitting at 30-16 at home this season I believe they once again find a way to win on Saturday afternoon.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle -107

