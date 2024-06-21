Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Blue Jays vs. Guardians

    The Toronto Blue Jays head to Cleveland to face the Guardians at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night in the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Guardians betting prediction.  

    Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (TOR) vs. Carlos Carrasco (CLE) 

    The Toronto Blue Jays are 35-39 straight up this year. Toronto is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 34-40 ATS this season.

    The Cleveland Guardians are 46-26 straight up this year. Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 42-30 ATS this season.

    Blue Jays vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    961 Toronto Blue Jays (+110) at 962 Cleveland Guardians (-115); o/u 8.5

    7:10 PM ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

    Blue Jays vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

    Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Turner was one of three Toronto players to record multiple hits in their 7-3 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. In that game, the former Dodger went 2 for 4 with a run scored. For the season, Turner is hitting .238 with 5 homers, 22 RBIs, and a .702 OPS. He could be worth a look in DFS on Friday due to his success against Guardians starter Carlos Carrasco. In 6 at-bats against Carrasco, Justin Turner is slashing .333/.636/1.000 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and 4 walks.  

    Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

    Guardians right fielder Will Brennan had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 6-3 win over the Mariners on Thursday. In that game, the 26-year-old left-handed batter went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Brennan is slashing .254/.308/.421 this season with 8 homers and 24 RBIs on the campaign. He could be in play for DFS purposes if the Blue Jays send a right-handed starter to the mound like Yariel Rodriguez on Friday night. Brennan has an OPS of .712 against righties and a .440 OPS against lefties in 2024.   

    Toronto is 0-4 straight up with the rest advantage this season.

    Toronto is 3-7 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

    Cleveland is 23-9 straight up as the home team this season.

    Cleveland is 36-21 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

    Blue Jays vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

    Toronto hasn’t officially named a starting pitcher for this game at the time of this writing. Despite that, Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated he may send right-handed starter Yariel Rodriguez to the hill on Friday. Rodriguez had been on the 15-day injured list with a back injury but could be re-instated in time to start Friday’s contest in Cleveland. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP this season. He’s made 4 starts but hasn’t pitched more than 4 innings in any of them. With the injury, it seems unlikely that he’ll go 5+ innings on Friday if he does indeed start the game.

    Cleveland is sending Carlos Carrasco to the mound on Friday. Carrasco got lit up by these same Blue Jays in Toronto last Saturday, as he permitted 5 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks over 5 innings of work. He only struck out 2 batters in that game. I think Carrasco learns from that dud of an outing, and the Guardians keep the ball rolling as the best home team in the American League. I’m taking Cleveland on the money line at home in this one.  

    Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -115 

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com