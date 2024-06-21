Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays head to Cleveland to face the Guardians at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night in the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (TOR) vs. Carlos Carrasco (CLE)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 35-39 straight up this year. Toronto is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 34-40 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 46-26 straight up this year. Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 42-30 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Toronto Blue Jays (+110) at 962 Cleveland Guardians (-115); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Turner was one of three Toronto players to record multiple hits in their 7-3 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. In that game, the former Dodger went 2 for 4 with a run scored. For the season, Turner is hitting .238 with 5 homers, 22 RBIs, and a .702 OPS. He could be worth a look in DFS on Friday due to his success against Guardians starter Carlos Carrasco. In 6 at-bats against Carrasco, Justin Turner is slashing .333/.636/1.000 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and 4 walks.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians right fielder Will Brennan had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 6-3 win over the Mariners on Thursday. In that game, the 26-year-old left-handed batter went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Brennan is slashing .254/.308/.421 this season with 8 homers and 24 RBIs on the campaign. He could be in play for DFS purposes if the Blue Jays send a right-handed starter to the mound like Yariel Rodriguez on Friday night. Brennan has an OPS of .712 against righties and a .440 OPS against lefties in 2024.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 0-4 straight up with the rest advantage this season.

Toronto is 3-7 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Cleveland is 23-9 straight up as the home team this season.

Cleveland is 36-21 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

Toronto hasn’t officially named a starting pitcher for this game at the time of this writing. Despite that, Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated he may send right-handed starter Yariel Rodriguez to the hill on Friday. Rodriguez had been on the 15-day injured list with a back injury but could be re-instated in time to start Friday’s contest in Cleveland. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP this season. He’s made 4 starts but hasn’t pitched more than 4 innings in any of them. With the injury, it seems unlikely that he’ll go 5+ innings on Friday if he does indeed start the game.

Cleveland is sending Carlos Carrasco to the mound on Friday. Carrasco got lit up by these same Blue Jays in Toronto last Saturday, as he permitted 5 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks over 5 innings of work. He only struck out 2 batters in that game. I think Carrasco learns from that dud of an outing, and the Guardians keep the ball rolling as the best home team in the American League. I’m taking Cleveland on the money line at home in this one.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -115