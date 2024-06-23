Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (TOR) vs. Triston McKenzie (CLE)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 35-41 straight up this year. Toronto is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 34-42 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 48-26 straight up this year. Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 44-30 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Toronto Blue Jays (-106) at 964 Cleveland Guardians (-112); o/u 8.5

1:40 PM ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a big day at the dish in his team’s 6-3 loss to the Guardians on Saturday. In that game, the Honolulu, Hawaii native went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Kiner-Falefa is slashing .281/.325/.408 with 6 homers, 31 RBIs, 22 runs scored, and 3 stolen bases. He hit out of the leadoff spot on Saturday, and if he gets penciled in there again, IKF could be worth a look in the majority of DFS formats.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez did serious damage in his team’s 6-3 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 4-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Ramirez is having another fine season as he’s slashing .271/.330/.528 with 19 homers, 67 RBIs, 56 runs scored and 14 steals on the campaign. Ramirez is a switch hitter, but he’s hitting .329 with 5 homers, 18 RBIs, and a .959 OPS against southpaws this season. That fact makes him relevant in DFS on Sunday.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

The over is 35-33-6 in Cleveland’s games this season.

The under is 41-32-3 in Toronto’s games this season.

The over is 18-13-3 in Cleveland’s home games this season.

The under is 22-15-2 in Toronto’s road games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

Toronto is currently on a 5-game losing skid. It has to stop sometime. I think it stops on Sunday. The Blue Jays will be sending lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the hill to face Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. I give the pitching edge to Toronto in this one. Kikuchi’s numbers are solid this season. He’s 4-6 with a 3.65 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, a K-BB of 4.4, and a K/9 of 9.2 this season. Kikuchi has thrown 7 quality starts in 15 total games started this season, and the Blue Jays are 2-1 straight up in his last 3 starts.

It also helps that Yusei Kikuchi is a lefty. The Guardians have several key players that hit left-handed like Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez, Josh Naylor, Bo Naylor, Will Brennan, and Daniel Schneemann. Cleveland will either have to sit some of those players or send them out there without the platoon edge that they normally have against righties. For that reason among others, I like the Jays to end their losing streak in Cleveland on Sunday.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -106