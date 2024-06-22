Close Menu
    Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Blue Jays vs. Guardians

    Jose Berrios will oppose Ben Lively in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Progressive Field. With the Guardians listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Cleveland?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Toronto Blue Jays (+130) at 918 Cleveland Guardians (-140); o/u 8.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland

    Blue Jays vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

    The Blue Jays dropped to 35-40 after losing to the Guardians 7-1 on Friday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the lone bright spot as he launched his eighth home run to provide the Jays’ only run of the game. Toronto looks to snap a four-game skid on Saturday.

    Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

    The Guardians moved to 47-26 after defeating the Jays’ 7-1 last night. Josh Naylor had a great night going 2-4 with two home runs. Cleveland seeks their fourth consecutive victory at home on Saturday afternoon.

    Cleveland is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Guardians are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Toronto.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Guardians.

    Blue Jays vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Give me the Guardians. These two teams are trending in completely opposite directions, the Guardians have been playing great baseball as of late, while Toronto has really been struggling. Toronto has not been able to produce runs, where Cleveland has consistently found ways to push runs across. Guardians get it done once again on Saturday.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cleveland -140

