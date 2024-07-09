Blue Jays vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays head to San Francisco to face the Giants at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday night on ESPN+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Giants betting prediction.

Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (TOR) vs. Blake Snell (SF)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 41-49 straight up this year. Toronto is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 42-48 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 44-47 straight up this year. San Francisco is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 45-46 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Toronto Blue Jays (+105) at 980 San Francisco Giants (-125); o/u 7.5

9:45 PM ET, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN+

Blue Jays vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays right fielder George Springer drove in 60% of his team’s runs in their 5-4 win over the Mariners on Sunday. In that contest, the former Astro hit leadoff and went 1 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. After a slow start to the year, Springer has really gotten going in the past two weeks. Over the past 15 days, George Springer is slashing .375/.455/.771 with 4 doubles, 5 homers, 16 RBIs, and 10 runs scored. His current hot streak means you can safely deploy him in DFS on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants left fielder Michael Conforto had a big day at the dish in his team’s 5-4 loss to the Guardians on Sunday. In that contest, the former New York Met hit sixth in the lineup and went 1 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Conforto is batting .240 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, and a .755 OPS in 2024. He’s hitting .290 with an OPS of 1.104 over the past 15 days, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Blue Jays vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The under is 23-20-2 in Toronto’s road games this season.

The over is 50-38-3 in San Francisco’s games this season.

San Francisco is 40-43 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

San Francisco is 8-13 straight up in interleague games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Giants Betting Prediction

Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell has had a rough year in 2024. Snell won the National League Cy Young Award in 2023 with the Padres, then became a free agent during the offseason. Snell and his agent Scott Boras held out until mid-March before finally signing a contract. The former Rays left-hander signed a 2-year $62 million pact with San Francisco on March 19. At that point, spring training was almost over. The late start to the year has undoubtedly hurt Blake Snell’s performance this season.

In 6 starts with the Giants, Blake Snell is 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP. He will be activated off the injured list to start against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He had been nursing a groin injury. Blake Snell hasn’t completed 5 innings in a start this season, and I don’t see him doing that here. I believe the Blue Jays will get to Snell like virtually every other team has this season. I’m taking the Blue Jays on the road as money-line underdogs on Tuesday night.

Blue Jays vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +105