Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can Toronto avoid a sweep?

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Eric Lauer (TOR) vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 68-50 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 68-50 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 68-49 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 52-65 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Toronto Blue Jays (+154) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-186); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, August 10, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement drove in the team’s only run in their 9-1 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night. In that game, the 29-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Clement is hitting .289 with 7 homers, 35 RBI, 3 steals, and an OPS of .730 across 408 at-bats. Ernie Clement is batting .424 with an OPS of 1.168 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing option in DFS on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base 3 times in his club’s 9-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 3-time MVP went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Ohtani is hitting .282 with 40 homers, 76 RBIs, 16 steals, and an OPS of .999 across 451 at-bats this year. The 5-time All-Star is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.037 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Shohei Ohtani worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 4-3 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Toronto is 26-23 straight up after a loss this season.

The over is 65-48-5 in Toronto’s games this season.

The over is 35-24-2 in Los Angeles’ home games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Blue Jays here. Several relevant numbers will make the case for Toronto winning outright on Sunday. The Blue Jays are 35-27 straight up as an underdog and 21-11 straight up in interleague games this season. What’s more, Toronto is 49-33 straight up in non-division games and 61-37 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 64-47 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 13-5 straight up in starting pitcher Eric Lauer’s appearances this year. The pick is Toronto +154 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +154