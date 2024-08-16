Blue Jays vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Friday afternoon on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Yariel Rodriguez (TOR) vs. Kyle Hendricks (CHC)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 57-64 straight up this year. Toronto is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 59-62 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 59-63 straight up this year. Chicago is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 58-64 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Toronto Blue Jays (-105) at 968 Chicago Cubs (-115); o/u 9.5

2:20 PM ET, Friday, August 16, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a big day at the plate in his team’s 9-2 win over the Angels on Wednesday night. In that game, the right-handed hitter from Montreal went 3 for 5 with a single, a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Guerrero is batting .323 with 25 homers, 80 RBIs, and a .950 OPS across 524 plate appearances. Vladimir Guerrero is hitting .457 with an OPS of 1.480 over the past 30 days, making an appealing DFS option on Friday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs designated hitter Cody Bellinger drove in the team’s only run in their 6-1 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the former Dodger went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI. Across 400 plate appearances this season, Bellinger is batting .276 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs, and a .760 OPS. Cody Bellinger is hitting .320 with an OPS of .877 over the past 30 days. That fact makes the 29-year-old left-handed hitter worth a look in DFS on Friday.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 21-34 straight up after a win this season.

Toronto is 5-10 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Chicago is 34-28 straight up after a loss this season.

Chicago is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games against Toronto.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

The Cubs are at a turning point in their season. Chicago just got swept by Cleveland in a three-game series earlier this week. Before that, the Cubs had gone 8-2 in a 10-game stretch. I like Chicago’s chances of getting back in the win column on Friday afternoon due to a couple of stats.

The Cubs are 32-27 straight up at home and 21-13 straight up in interleague games this season. What’s more, Chicago is 42-37 straight up in non-division games this year. Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks has been better at home (5.75 ERA) than on the road (7.28 ERA) this season. That fact combined with the other aforementioned numbers has me leaning toward the Cubs. I’m taking Chicago on the money line at home on Friday afternoon.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -115