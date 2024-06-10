Close Menu
    Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Blue Jays vs. Brewers

    Interleague play heads to American Family Field for Monday night’s Blue Jays vs. Brewers series opener. With the moneyline essentially even and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best betting value?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Toronto Blue Jays (-106) at 910 Milwaukee Brewers (-110); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Blue Jays vs. Brewers: Public Bettors love Milwaukee in series opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kiner-Falefa continues to be versatile piece

    Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI on Sunday afternoon, propelling the Blue Jays to a 6-4 victory over the Athletics in 10 innings in Oakland. Kiner-Falefa got the scoring started in the second inning with a two-run single off of Mitch Spence. He was then nabbed trying to steal second base — the first time that he has been caught all season. The versatile 29-year-old then delivered the biggest blow of the game with a bases-clearing three-run double off of Austin Adams that put the Blue Jays ahead in the 10th inning. With his two-hit attack, Kiner-Falefa is now slashing .275/.319/.394 on the season with four homers, 26 RBI and three stolen bases on the season.

    Ortiz goes hitless with three strikeouts

    Joey Ortiz went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the Brewers’ leadoff man Sunday against the Tigers. Those who picked Ortiz up after an outburst in which he hit four homers in a nine-game span last month might be somewhat disappointed that he has no homers in his last 20 games. Still, his average and OBP remain strong, and he’s not a bad play in mixed leagues while playing every day for the Brewers. It’d just be nice if he hit higher than seventh or eighth against righties; he’s only leading off versus left-handers.

    Blue Jays are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Brewers are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games at home

    Blue Jays are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

    Brewers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American League

    Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 10-2 in the Blue Jays’ last 12 road games versus the Brewers and is 6-2 in their last eight interleague games. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Brewers’ last 14 home matchups, is 5-1 in their last six interleague contests and is 8-3 in their last 11 games when listed as a favorite.

    Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

