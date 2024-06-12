Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Blue Jays vs. Brewers

    The Blue Jays vs. Brewers series will draw to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET. With the Brewers listed as slight home favorites and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best play on the board this afternoon from Milwaukee?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Toronto Blue Jays (-104) at 912 Milwaukee Brewers (-112); o/u 9

    2:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Blue Jays vs. Brewers: Bettors backing Milwaukee on Tuesday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Horwitz collects two hits in win vs. Brewers

    Spencer Horwitz went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Brewers. Horwitz’s RBI single in the fourth inning scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa from second to give the Jays a 2-0 lead. He’s now hit safely in three straight games since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo last week, and is 5-for-14 in four games with three walks.

    Yelich hits double in Brewers’ loss

    Christian Yelich went 1-for-4 with a double in the Brewers’ 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Yelich’s double was one of just five hits the Brewers could muster on the night as Yusei Kikuchi and the Blue Jays bullpen shut them down all evening. Yelich is slashing .278/.341/.306 on the month with no home runs.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Toronto’s last 11 games played on a Wednesday when on the road

    Brewers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Toronto’s last 15 games when there was no favorite

    Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Blue Jays’ last seven games overall, is 11-4 in their last 15 road contests and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of June. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Brewers’ last five games versus the Blue Jays, is 5-1 in their last six meetings with an opponent from the American League East and has cashed in four out of their last five games when there’s no clear moneyline favorite.

    Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com