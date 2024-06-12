Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blue Jays vs. Brewers series will draw to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET. With the Brewers listed as slight home favorites and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best play on the board this afternoon from Milwaukee?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Toronto Blue Jays (-104) at 912 Milwaukee Brewers (-112); o/u 9

2:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Blue Jays vs. Brewers: Bettors backing Milwaukee on Tuesday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Horwitz collects two hits in win vs. Brewers

Spencer Horwitz went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Brewers. Horwitz’s RBI single in the fourth inning scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa from second to give the Jays a 2-0 lead. He’s now hit safely in three straight games since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo last week, and is 5-for-14 in four games with three walks.

Yelich hits double in Brewers’ loss

Christian Yelich went 1-for-4 with a double in the Brewers’ 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Yelich’s double was one of just five hits the Brewers could muster on the night as Yusei Kikuchi and the Blue Jays bullpen shut them down all evening. Yelich is slashing .278/.341/.306 on the month with no home runs.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Toronto’s last 11 games played on a Wednesday when on the road

Brewers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Toronto’s last 15 games when there was no favorite

Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Blue Jays’ last seven games overall, is 11-4 in their last 15 road contests and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of June. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Brewers’ last five games versus the Blue Jays, is 5-1 in their last six meetings with an opponent from the American League East and has cashed in four out of their last five games when there’s no clear moneyline favorite.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9