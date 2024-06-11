Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blue Jays vs. Brewers series continues from American Family Field on Tuesday night when Yusei Kikuchi opposes Carlos Rodriguez in the pitching matchup. With the Brewers listed as home dogs and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart play tonight for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Toronto Blue Jays (-118) at 972 Milwaukee Brewers (+100); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Blue Jays vs. Brewers: Bettors backing Milwaukee on Tuesday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kirk hits home run in midst of down season

Alejandro Kirk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run against the Brewers on Monday. The home run was just Kirk’s second of the season. He’s hitting only .217 with a .612 OPS and 15 RBI on the season. It was just two years ago that Kirk made the All-Star team and won the Silver Slugger award for catchers, but those days appear to be over.

Adames continues to produce in middle of Brewers’ lineup

Willy Adames went 2-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly against the Blue Jays on Monday. Adames’ home run was his 10th of the season and the stolen base was his ninth. He’s hitting .248 with a .761 OPS this year, but he continues to drive in runs in the middle of the Milwaukee order. Adames now has 45 RBI to go with the homers and steals. Fantasy managers have to be pleased with that production so far.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Milwaukee’s last 13 games when playing at home against Toronto

Brewers are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Toronto’s last 14 games on the road

Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 16-6 in their last 22 home games, which includes stretches of 14-3 over their last 17 matchups at American Family Field and six straight home victories as well. They’re also 9-3 in their last 12 interleague matchups and have won five out of their last six games when facing an opponent from the American League East Division.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +100