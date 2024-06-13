Athletics vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Oakland Athletics head to Minnesota to face the Twins at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s Game 1 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Athletics vs. Twins betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Medina (OAK) vs. Joe Ryan (MIN)

The Oakland Athletics are 26-44 straight up this year. Oakland is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Athletics are 34-36 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 36-32 straight up this year. Minnesota is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 30-38 ATS this season.

Athletics vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Oakland Athletics (+190) at 958 Minnesota Twins (-242); o/u 8.5

7:40 PM ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Athletics vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oakland Athletics DFS Spin

Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof recorded multiple hits in his team’s 5-4 road loss to the Padres on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, Gelof went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. On the season, Gelof is hitting .194 with 5 homers, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of .571. His June numbers show a slight improvement (.226 batting average, .734 OPS, 2 homers, 2 RBIs), and his low price could make him an appealing option against Minnesota in DFS on Thursday.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins first baseman Carlos Santana had a monster game in his team’s 17-9 home win over the Rockies on Wednesday. The veteran out of the Dominican Republic went 3 for 5 with a double, 2 runs scored, and a game-high 4 RBIs. Santana has been scorching hot over the past two weeks. In the last 15 days, Carlos Santana is slashing .308/.386/.590 with 2 doubles, 3 homers, 7 RBIs, 5 walks, and a stolen base. He could be a nice cost-effective option at first base in DFS this weekend.

Athletics vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Oakland is 17-26 straight up after a loss this season.

Oakland is 11-24 straight up as the road team this season.

Minnesota is 18-14 straight up as the home team this season.

Minnesota is 21-14 straight up after a win this season.

Athletics vs. Twins Betting Prediction

The Athletics have lost 5 straight games. They also may be jet-lagged for this game on Thursday night. Oakland played at San Diego on Wednesday afternoon, and they’re going to have to play in Minnesota a little more than 24 hours later after flying halfway across the country. It also doesn’t help that the A’s have the second-worst run differential in the American League at -82 this season. Nor does it help that Oakland is 22-38 straight up when playing on no rest in 2024.

Minnesota has been home since Monday. The Twins took 2 out of 3 from the Rockies at home earlier this week, punctuated by a 17-9 drubbing of Colorado at home on Wednesday afternoon. Minnesota is 5th in the AL in runs scored this season, and they should feast against an Oakland team that ranks third-to-last in the American League in runs allowed this year. I’m taking the Twins on the money line at home in this one.

Athletics vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -242