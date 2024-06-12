Athletics vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Oakland Athletics remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon in Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Athletics vs. Padres betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Hogan Harris (OAK) vs. Michael King (SD)

The Oakland Athletics are 26-43 straight up this year. Oakland is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Athletics are 33-36 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 36-35 straight up this year. San Diego is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 36-35 ATS this season.

Athletics vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Oakland Athletics (+160) at 916 San Diego Padres (-191); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Athletics vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oakland Athletics DFS Spin

Athletics third baseman Abraham Toro went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night. Toro opened the scoring with a 415-foot solo shot to center off Padres starter Randy Vazquez in the first inning of his team’s game on Tuesday. Toro has been one of the few bright spots in Oakland’s offense this year as he’s hitting .268 with 14 doubles, 1 triple, 6 homers, 24 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases on the campaign. His OPS of .699 is fourth on the team among qualified players.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres first baseman Luis Arraez was one of three players on his team to record multiple hits against the A’s on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Arraez went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Arraez has been hitting extremely well since being traded to the Padres in early May. In 155 plate appearances with San Diego, Arraez is slashing .354/.381/.408 with 5 doubles, a homer, 13 RBIs, 19 runs scored, and 3 stolen bases. Due to his contact-hitting skills, Luis Arraez might be a nice high-floor option in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Athletics vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Oakland is 22-20 ATS after a loss this season.

Oakland is 31-30 ATS as an underdog this season.

San Diego is 17-25 ATS as a favorite this season.

San Diego is 13-24 ATS as the home team this season.

Athletics vs. Padres Betting Prediction

Oakland starter Hogan Harris will likely be key in this matchup. The 6’3” 230-pound lefty twirled a gem in his last time out. Harris went 6 innings and permitted 3 hits, but 0 runs against Toronto last Friday. He struck out 3, walked 2, and induced 8 groundouts while only needing 91 pitchers to complete 6 innings.

San Diego’s best hitter, Jurickson Profar, left the last game with a knee injury, so he’ll likely be out for Wednesday’s game. The Padres also have a few other hitters (Jake Cronenworth, Luis Arraez, Jackson Merrill, and David Peralta) who bat left-handed. That would give Hogan Harris the platoon edge over those particular batters. The fact that Harris has only thrown 20.1 innings this season means he should be fresh, and the Padres won’t have much of a scouting report to go off of. The Athletics are 3-10 straight up in their last 10 games, but 4 of those losses came by a single run, meaning they would have covered the run-line of +1.5. I think Oakland is able to keep it close or win the game outright on Wednesday, so I’m taking the A’s on the run line +1.5 at -137 odds against the Padres.

Athletics vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: OAKLAND ATHLETICS +1.5 (-137)