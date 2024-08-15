Athletics vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Oakland Athletics remain in New York to face the Mets at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. The game is on the MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Athletics vs. Mets betting prediction.

Can the Mets cover the run line as home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Mitch Spence (OAK) vs. Jose Quintana (NYM)

The Oakland Athletics are 51-70 straight up this year. Oakland is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Athletics are 64-57 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 62-58 straight up this year. New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 59-61 ATS this season.

Athletics vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Oakland Athletics (+150) at 914 New York Mets (-180); o/u 8.5

1:10 PM ET, Thursday, August 15, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: MLB Network

Athletics vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oakland Athletics DFS Spin

Athletics designated hitter Miguel Andujar scored the team’s only run in their 9-1 loss to the Mets on Wednesday night. In that game, the 29-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. For the season, Andujar is hitting .291 with 4 homers, 29 RBIs, and a .717 OPS across 280 plate appearances. Miguel Andujar is batting .395 with an OPS of .970 against left-handed pitching this season, making him potentially valuable in DFS against Mets southpaw Jose Quintana on Thursday.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had a game-high 4 hits in his team’s 9-1 win over the A’s on Wednesday. In that game, the Polar Bear went 4 for 4 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 519 plate appearances this year, Alonso is hitting .246 with 26 homers, 68 RBIs, and an OPS of .804. Pete Alonso has an OPS of .841 over the past 30 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday afternoon.

Athletics vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Oakland is 40-29 ATS after a loss this season.

Oakland is 58-48 ATS as an underdog this season.

New York is 30-31 ATS after a win this season.

New York is 14-19 ATS in interleague games this season.

Athletics vs. Mets Betting Prediction

The Oakland Athletics have the second-worst straight-up record in the American League this season at 51-70. They have fared much better on the run line in 2024. The A’s are 64-57 ATS this year, which is tied for the 7th-best mark in all of baseball. A couple of other run-line trends point to Oakland covering this game. The Athletics are 32-30 ATS as the road team and 18-16 ATS in interleague games this season. What’s more, Oakland is 59-50 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. I like the Athletics’ chances to cover this game, so I’m taking Oakland +1.5 on the run line at -135 odds in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

Athletics vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: OAKLAND ATHLETICS +1.5 (-135)