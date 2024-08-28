Astros vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Houston Astros remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (HOU) vs. Taijuan Walker (PHI)

The Houston Astros are 70-62 straight up this year. Houston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 67-65 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 78-54 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 67-65 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Houston Astros (-108) at 972 Philadelphia Phillies (-111); o/u 9.5

4:05 PM ET, Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Astros vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve recorded one-third of his team’s hits in their 5-0 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night. In that game, the 5’6” right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a stolen base. For the season, Altuve is batting .297 with 18 homers, 56 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and a .792 OPS across 568 plate appearances. In 32 career at-bats against Phillies starter Taijuan Walker, Jose Altuve is hitting .344 with 4 extra-base hits, and an OPS of .914. That fact could make Altuve worth the hefty price tag in DFS on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos got the big hit in his club’s 5-0 win over the Astros on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from Hialeah, FL went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. In 132 games of action this season, Castellanos is hitting .250 with 18 homers, 71 RBIs, and an OPS of .723. Nick Castellanos is batting .294 with an OPS of .814 this month, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Astros vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Houston is 17-19 straight up as an underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 64-41 straight up as a favorite this season.

Philadelphia is 45-32 straight up after a win this season.

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies have been one of the top teams in the National League all season. They are currently riding a four-game winning streak, and have won 9 of their last 13 contests. A few numbers make the case for the Phillies completing the sweep over the Astros on Wednesday. Philly is 44-22 straight up as the home team this season, which is the best home record in baseball. The Phillies are also 42-20 straight up as a home favorite and 68-47 straight up when playing on no rest this year. What’s more, Philadelphia is 73-51 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 58-40 straight up in non-division games this season. In a slight public play, I’m taking the Phillies on the money line at home in this one.

Astros vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -111