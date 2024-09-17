Astros vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: Can Padres Bats Stay Hot?

The Houston Astros remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday night on truTV. It’s Game 2 of a 3-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Padres betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Brown (HOU) vs. Michael King (SD)

The Houston Astros are 81-69 straight up this year. Houston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 77-73 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 86-65 straight up this year. San Diego is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 77-74 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Houston Astros (-105) at 980 San Diego Padres (-115); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: truTV

Astros vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve scored the team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Padres on Monday night. In that game, the 2017 AL MVP went 2 for 4 with a single, a double, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Altuve is hitting .302 with 19 homers, 63 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and an OPS of .804. Jose Altuve is batting .347 with a .908 OPS over the past 15 days, making him an appealing DFS option on Tuesday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill reached base 3 times in his team’s 3-1 win over the Astros on Monday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the rookie left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Across 555 plate appearances this year, Merrill is hitting .290 with 24 homers, 86 RBIs, 16 steals, and an OPS of .826. Jackson Merrill is batting .309 with an OPS of .885 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact means the Padres outfielder could be worth a look in DFS against Astros righty starter Hunter Brown on Tuesday.

Astros vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against San Diego.

Houston is 21-23 straight up in interleague games this season.

San Diego is 23-18 straight up in interleague games this season.

San Diego is 50-35 straight up after a win this season.

Astros vs. Padres Betting Prediction

The Padres have been coming on strong. San Diego is 27-13 straight up since August 3rd. The big key for the Padres has been their road success. San Diego is 44-30 straight up on the road this season, which is the second-best mark in baseball. What’s more, the Padres are 62-43 straight up in non-division games this season. That figure is the fourth-best record in MLB this year.

San Diego has used a plethora of versatile bats to achieve the fourth-best straight-up record in the National League this season at 86-65. In the 2024 season, the Padres rank 1st in hits, 1st in batting average, 5th in on-base percentage, 8th in slugging percentage, 7th in OPS and 7th in runs scored. San Diego is currently riding a four-game winning streak, and I like their bats to stay hot on Tuesday. I’m taking the Padres on the money line at home in this one.

Astros vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -115