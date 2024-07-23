Astros vs. Athletics MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Houston Astros remain in Oakland to face the Athletics at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday night on ESPN+. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Athletics betting prediction.

Can the Athletics win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Jake Bloss (HOU) vs. Osvaldo Bido (OAK)

The Houston Astros are 52-48 straight up this year. Houston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 54-46 ATS this season.

The Oakland Athletics are 40-62 straight up this year. Oakland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Athletics are 52-50 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Houston Astros (-135) at 968 Oakland Athletics (+112); o/u 8.5

9:40 PM ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

TV: ESPN+

Astros vs. Athletics Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez reached base twice in his team’s 4-0 loss to the Athletics on Monday night. In that contest, the big left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Alvarez is having another monster season as he’s slashing .301/.386/.546 with 20 homers and 54 RBIs in 2024. Yordan Alvarez is batting .356 with an OPS of 1.091 on the road this year, making him an appealing DFS option in Oakland on Tuesday.

Oakland Athletics DFS Spin

Athletics center fielder JJ Bleday recorded a game-high 3 hits in his club’s 4-0 win over the Astros on Monday. In that contest, the left-handed batter from Danville, PA went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Bleday is hitting .238 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of .757 on the campaign. Over the last 7 days, JJ Bleday is batting .308 with an OPS of 1.126. His current hot streak means he could be worth a look in the majority of DFS formats.

Astros vs. Athletics MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 22-27 straight up as the road team this season.

Houston is 11-15 straight up as a road favorite this season.

The under is 57-39-4 in Houston’s games this season.

The under is 53-46-3 in Oakland’s games this season.

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Prediction

The Oakland Athletics are playing better of late. In their last 10 contests, Oakland is 6-4 straight up with outright wins over the Red Sox, Phillies (twice), Angels (twice), and Astros. The A’s shut down these very same Astros on Monday night in a 4-0 win. Oakland’s outfielders went a combined 6 for 12 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored in that contest. I like the top-of-the-order combination of Lawrence Butler, Miguel Andujar, and JJ Bleday to produce at the top of the order again on Tuesday. I also like A’s starter Osvaldo Bido to pitch well on against the Astros, as he’s only permitted 3 earned runs over his last 15.2 innings of work (1.72 ERA). I’m taking Oakland to win this game outright at home against Houston on Tuesday night.

Astros vs. Athletics MLB Betting Prediction: OAKLAND ATHLETICS +112