A’s vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The A’s vs. Braves series continues on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET from Truist Park. With no value in the moneyline, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 8-run total this afternoon? Aaron Brooks will oppose Chris Sale in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Oakland A’s (+270) at 972 Atlanta Braves (-335); o/u 8

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

A’s vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta on Saturday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Brown has rough night at plate vs. Braves

Seth Brown struck out all four times he was up in Friday’s loss to the Braves. It’s probably about time for the A’s to give up on Brown. He was a solid role player in 2021 and ’22, but his slugging fell off last year, and his exit velocity numbers have really slipped while he’s hit .201/.242/.329 this season. Lawrence Butler seems like a better option in his spot.

Iglesis picks up 14th save

Raisel Iglesias picked up his 14th save despite giving up a run in the ninth Friday against the A’s. Zack Gelof doubled to start the inning and came around to score on a pair of groundouts. Fortunately, Iglesias was working with a three-run lead, so this one was never really in doubt. He’s 14-for-16 saving games this season.

A’s vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

A’s are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games

Braves are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games against Oakland

A’s are 6-18 SU in their last 24 games on the road

Braves are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games at home

A’s vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the A’s last six games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 5-1 in their last six games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the under is 27-8 in the Braves’ last 35 games overall, is 17-5 in their last 22 home games and is 21-5 in their last 26 interleague games.

A’s vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8