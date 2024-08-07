Angels vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Angels remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM ET. The game is on Prime Video. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Angels vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Angels win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Carson Fulmer (LAA) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Los Angeles Angels are 49-63 straight up this year. L.A. is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Angels are 62-50 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 67-46 straight up this year. New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 60-53 ATS this season.

Angels vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Los Angeles Angels (+215) at 918 New York Yankees (-265); o/u 9.5

7:05 PM ET, Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: Prime Video

Angels vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 97% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Angels DFS Spin

Angels shortstop Zach Neto reached base twice in his team’s 3-2 win over the Mets on Sunday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from Miami went 1 for 3 with a triple, a run scored, a stolen base, and a walk. Neto is having a decent season in 2024 as he’s batting .256 with 14 homers, 51 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and a .759 OPS across 406 plate appearances. Zach Neto is batting .310 with a .945 OPS over the past 30 days, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-3 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. In that contest, the two-time batting champion went 1 for 4 with a single, a sacrifice fly, and 2 RBIs. For the season, LeMahieu is batting a disappointing .184 with 2 homers, 21 RBIs, and a .520 OPS. DJ LeMahieu is batting .333 with a 1.078 OPS over the past 7 days, making him an interesting momentum play in DFS on Wednesday.

Angels vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 21-27 straight up after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 44-60 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

New York is 62-45 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

New York is an MLB-best 40-26 straight up after a win this season.

Angels vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Several different stats point to the Yankees winning this game. New York is an MLB-best 45-23 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, the Yankees are 51-31 straight up in American League games and 50-40 straight up as a favorite this year. New York has won 7 of their last 8 games, and I like them to stay hot here. I’m taking the Yankees on the money line at home on Wednesday night.

Angels vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -265