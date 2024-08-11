Angels vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Los Angeles Angels remain in Washington to face the Nationals at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday morning on Roku. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Angels vs. Nationals betting prediction.

Can the Angels cover the run-line as road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (LAA) vs. MacKenzie Gore (WAS)

The Los Angeles Angels are 51-66 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Angels are 64-53 ATS this season.

The Washington Nationals are 54-64 straight up this year. Washington is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Nationals are 66-52 ATS this season.

Angels vs. Nationals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Los Angeles Angels (+120) at 922 Washington Nationals (-142); o/u 9.5

11:35 AM ET, Sunday, August 11, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

TV: Roku

Angels vs. Nationals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Nationals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Angels DFS Spin

Angels shortstop Zach Neto had a game-high 3 hits in his club’s 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Nationals on Saturday. In that game, the Miami native went 3 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base. For the season, Neto is batting .267 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and a .799 OPS across 431 plate appearances. The 6’0” right-handed hitter is hitting .302 with an OPS of 1.039 over the past 15 days. That fact makes Zach Neto an appealing DFS option on Sunday.

Washington Nationals DFS Spin

Nationals left fielder James Wood had a great game in his team’s 5-4 win over the Angels on Saturday night. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the rookie from Rockville, MD went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Across 148 plate appearances in 2024, Wood is batting .269 with 4 homers, 25 RBIs, and a .797 OPS. James Wood is hitting .340 with an OPS of 1.019 over the past 15 days, making him worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Angels vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 36-29 ATS after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 58-37 ATS as an underdog this season.

Washington is 9-11 ATS as a favorite this season.

Washington is 6-7 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Angels vs. Nationals Betting Prediction

Despite their disappointing straight-up record of 51-66, the Los Angeles Angels have the fifth-best ATS record in baseball this season. The Halos are 64-53 ATS this year. They have fared much better on the run line (often as 1.5-run underdogs) than on the money line in 2024. According to SportsBettingDime, roughly 28% of MLB games are decided by one run. When you add in the fact that Los Angeles and Washington have very similar straight-up records and run-line records this season, it makes a pretty clear case for the Angels. I’m taking L.A. +1.5 on the run line at -182 odds in Washington on Sunday morning.

Angels vs. Nationals MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES ANGELS +1.5 (-182)