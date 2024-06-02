Close Menu
    Angels vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Angels vs. Mariners

    Griffin Canning will oppose Luis Castillo in Sunday’s pitching matchup at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best bet today from Seattle?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    915 Los Angeles Angels (+180) at 916 Seattle Mariners (-205); o/u 7.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

    Angels vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 90% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

    The Angels dropped to 21-37 after losing to the Mariners 9-0 last night. Willie Calhoun was the only Angel to record a multi-hit game. Los Angeles will look to snap a four-game skid on Sunday from Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

    The Mariners improved to 33-27 for the year. J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam in last night’s victory to pull away. Seattle looks for the sweep on Sunday.

    Angels vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

    Seattle is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Angels are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games against Seattle.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

    Angels vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Mariners on the run line. I don’t see Los Angeles scoring more than one or two in this contest, they are really struggling at the plate. On the other side Canning has not looked like himself this season, unless he finds stuff this game could get ugly with a Seattle team that is playing very well as of late.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle -1.5 +110

