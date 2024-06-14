Angels vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Angels vs. Giants series begins on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. With the Giants listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet tonight at 10:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Los Angeles Angels (+114) at 930 San Francisco Giants (-134); o/u 8

10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Angels vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Canning allows four runs in six innings

Griffin Canning gave up four runs in six innings while picking up a loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Canning gave up a three-spot in the first and another was charged to his right arm — and the rest of him — in the seventh after he exited. Between that the right-hander was solid while allowing just four total hits, but it’s tough to get a strong fantasy outing when you have three-run innings. Canning has given up his fair share of crooked numbers with an ERA of 4.76 over the first two-plus months of 2024.

Slater helps Giants beat Astros

Austin Slater went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and also stole a base on Wednesday, lifting the Giants to a 5-3 victory over the Astros. A reliable lefty-mashing specialist, Slater got the job done as San Francisco’s top-of-the-order table-setter on Wednesday afternoon with a trio of hits off Astros southpaw Framber Valdez, including a two-run single in the fourth inning. He also picked up his second theft of the season in this one. The 31-year-old veteran is more of a reserve platoon specialist at this stage of his career, but he’s been solid for the Giants, when healthy.

Angels vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Angels’ last 5 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

The total has gone OVER in 10 of LA Angels’ last 14 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Angels’ last 5 games played in June

Angels vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 12-5 in their last 17 games against the Angels and are 6-1 in their last seven home meetings with the Halos. On the other side, the Angels are just 1-5 in their last six road contests, are 8-19 in their last 27 games against an opponent from the National League West and are 5-15 in their last 20 matchups played on a Friday.

Angels vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -134