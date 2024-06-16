Angels vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Halos will go for the sweep of their in-state rival in Sunday afternoon’s Angels vs. Giants matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET. Will the Angels complete the sweep? Or is there a better bet on the board today from Oracle Park in San Francisco?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 Los Angeles Angels (+150) at 926 San Francisco Giants (-178); o/u 8.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Angels vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love San Francisco in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 84% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

O’Hoppe hits two-run homer in win

Logan O’Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer to lead the Angels to a 4-3 win over the Giants on Saturday. O’Hoppe knocked a base hit in the fourth inning, then took Keaton Winn deep for a two-run shot in the sixth to tie the game. The 24-year-old backstop is having a stellar season, slashing .284/.335/.476 with nine homers and 31 RBI across 225 plate appearances.

Ramos stays red-hot at the plate

Heliot Ramos went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBI against the Angels on Saturday. Ramos stayed red hot at the plate on Saturday collecting three hits and driving in all three runs for the Giants. He took Patrick Sandoval deep for a two-run shot in the first inning, then drove in the third run on a double in the fifth. Ramos added a third extra-base hit with a double in the seventh. The 24-year-old outfielder is hitting an excellent .325/.407/.571 with eight homers and 30 RBI across 145 plate appearances.

Angels vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games played on a Sunday when playing at home

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of LA Angels’ last 18 games played on a Sunday when on the road

Giants are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against LA Angels

Angels are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National League

Angels vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Angels’ last six games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 4-1 in their last five interleague matchups. The total has also gone over in four out of the Halos’ last five matchups with an opponent from the National League West and is 5-1 in their last six games played in the month of June.

Angels vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5