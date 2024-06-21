Close Menu
    Angels vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Angels vs. Dodgers

    The Angels vs. Dodgers series begins at Dodger Stadium on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. ET. With Patrick Sandoval set to oppose Landon Knack in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s 8.5-run total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    977 Los Angeles Angels (+176) at 978 Los Angeles Dodgers (-210); o/u 8.5

    10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Angels vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Love Dodgers in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Drury misses Halos’ last game due to illness

    Brandon Drury was scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup on Wednesday night due to illness. The 31-year-old infielder had just returned from the injured list on Monday, so it’s encouraging to hear that it’s just an illness keeping him out of action and not a recurrence of his hamstring issue. He should be considered day-to-day.

    Smith hits 11th home run of season

    Will Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against the Rockies on Thursday. Back in the two-hole of the batting order with Mookie Betts out, Smith hit a solo shot with two outs off Rockies starter Ty Blach with two outs in the fourth. His home run was his 11th of the season. Smith is hitting .276 with a .829 OPS and 45 RBI on the season.

    Angels are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against Dodgers

    Angels are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Dodgers

    Dodgers are 21-4 SU in their last 25 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    Angels are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against Dodgers

    Angels vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Angels’ last six games against an opponent from the National League West, is 9-3 in their last 12 road contests and is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Friday. On the other side, the over is 12-4 in the Dodgers’ last 16 meetings with an opponent from the American League West.

    Angels vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

