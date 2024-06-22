Angels vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Zach Plesac will oppose Tyler Glasnow in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Los Angeles?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Los Angeles Angels (+320) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-370); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Angels vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 95% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

The Angels improved to 30-45 after beating the Dodgers 3-2 last night. Taylor Ward had the go-ahead hit in the top of the 10th to propel the Angels to a much-needed win. The Angels look to build off that momentum as they have a tough matchup once again on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers dropped to 47-31 after falling to the Angels in extra innings last night. Shohei Ohtani continued his hitting tear, launching another home run his 22nd of the season. The Dodgers look to get back in the win column on Saturday night.

Angels vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against the Angels.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

Angels vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers on the run line. This one is going to be all Dodgers, with Glasnow on the mound, I don’t envision the Angels scoring more than 2 runs. The Dodgers offense’ should be able to produce after a quiet night on Friday. Dodgers comfortably win this one on Saturday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -1.5 -160