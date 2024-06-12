Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Angels vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Angels vs. Diamondbacks

    Jose Soriano will oppose Slade Cecconi in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Chase Field. With the Diamondbacks listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Arizona?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    927 Los Angeles Angels (+130) at 928 Arizona Diamondbacks (-140); o/u 8.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

    Chase Field, Arizona

    Angels vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 89% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

    The Angels dropped to 25-41 after losing to the Arizona 9-4 last night. Tyler Ward had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-2 with a home run, before leaving the game with back tightness. Los Angeles looks to rebound from yesterday’s loss.

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS SPIN

    Arizona won their second consecutive game on Tuesday night. The D-backs now sit at 32-35 for the year. Randal Grichuk had a big game going 3-4 at the plate with a home run. The Diamondbacks’ look for their third consecutive win on Wednesday.

    Arizona is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Diamondbacks are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Arizona.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Diamondbacks.

    Angels vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under. Jose Soriano has been a bright spot for a struggling Angels team. The hard throwing right hander is tough to hit when he limits the walks. On the other side Cecconi doesn’t have great numbers at first look, but with a WHIP of 1.14, he has been a bit unlucky. Cecconi has put together two serviceable starts in his pervious two outing and I think he pitches well tonight against a Los Angeles roster that struggles at the plate. Under is the play.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 8.5

