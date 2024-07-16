2024 MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets 

The National League All-Stars and the American League All-Stars both head to Arlington to face each other on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Keep reading for our National League All-Stars vs. American League All-Stars betting prediction and some of Tuesday’s best MLB bets.

Can the American League All-Stars win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates (NL) vs. Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles (AL)

National League All-Stars manager: Torey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks

American League All-Stars manager: Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

National League All-Stars vs. American League All-Stars Matchup & Betting Odds

947 National League All-Stars (+100) at 948 American League All-Stars (-120); o/u 7.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

National League All-Stars vs. American League All-Stars Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the American League All-Stars money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

National League All-Stars vs. American League All-Stars Best Player Prop Bet

Pirates rookie flame-throwing righthander Paul Skenes will start this game for the National League. His numbers have been incredible this season. Skenes is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, a 6.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 12.1 K/9 this season. Skenes has 89 strikeouts in just 66.1 innings of work in his inaugural campaign. The rookie from LSU has only made 11 starts this season, and only two of them came against American League teams (Tampa Bay and Detroit).

That means, assuming Skenes works 2 innings, it will be the first time for each American League hitter has seen his stuff up close and in person. FanDuel has several prop bets specific to Paul Skenes. You can get +400 odds that his first pitch will be over 101 miles per hour, and +1000 odds that he’ll strike out the side in the first inning. While those prop bets are intriguing, I’ll select a different one for my best bet. FanDuel is offering +160 odds that Paul Skenes will retire the first three hitters he faces in the first inning. Due to how dominant the 22-year-old has been this year, that’s my best player prop bet for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Paul Skenes to go 3 up, 3 down in the first inning (+160)

National League All-Stars vs. American League All-Stars Best Bet for Game MVP

If you believe that Paul Skenes will mow down all 6 hitters he’s likely to face with 4+ strikeouts, you could bet him to win All-Star Game MVP at +3000 odds. The only issue is that pitchers don’t often win that award. Only 3 hurlers have won All-Star Game MVP since 1999. They are Shane Bieber in 2019, Mariano Rivera in 2013, and Pedro Martinez in 1999.

If you believe the American League is going to win the game, I think Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez at +2500 odds is a good bet for MVP. He’ll have a chance to drive in runs hitting sixth in the AL lineup, and he’s 5 for 9 with a double, a run, and a stolen base in his 5 All-Star Game appearances.

But my best bet for All-Star Game MVP is Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner at +1800 odds. Turner is hitting third in the NL lineup, behind Shohei Ohtani and in front of Bryce Harper, and he is scorching at the plate. In the last 15 days, Trea Turner is slashing .434/.464/.887 with 8 homers, 20 RBIs, 14 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases. Turner is my best bet for the 2024 ASG MVP.

Trea Turner to win game All-Star Game MVP +1800

National League All-Stars vs. American League All-Stars Total Prediction

The total for this game is 7.5 runs. That’s a slightly lower-than-average total for an MLB game in 2024. There’s a reason that number is what it is. The under is 14-1-2 in the last 17 MLB All-Star Games. Of the last 15 All-Star Games, 11 have finished with a total of 7 runs or less. That’s likely due to the elite pitching that is omnipresent in baseball’s Midsummer Classic. I recommend taking the under of 7.5 runs at -118 odds on FanDuel for the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

UNDER the total of 7.5 runs (-118)

National League All-Stars vs. American League All-Stars MLB Money-Line Prediction

This game has all the makings of a pitcher’s duel, which I believe favors the National League. The NL All-Stars have several speedy players who can steal a base, beat out an infield hit, or take an extra base like Christian Yelich, Elly De La Cruz, CJ Abrams, and Shohei Ohtani. Speaking of Ohtani, he’s on the Dodgers now, which means he’ll be suiting up for the National League on Tuesday. He’s one of the top three hitters in baseball and is ranked in the top three in the Triple Crown categories this season. Ohtani’s presence alone could swing the outcome in favor of the National League.

Additionally, I really like the odds for the National League at +100. The American League is 27-7-1 in All-Star Games dating back to 1988. But each individual year is different, as there are several younger players on each side making their first-ever All-Star Game this season. Just because the AL has historically often won, doesn’t mean they’re necessarily going to win this year. The teams are fairly even, though the American League’s track record is likely why they are favored in this contest. I think there’s value in taking the National League on the money line in this contest, so that’s who I’m going to take. I like the NL All-Stars to win outright in a low-scoring affair in MLB’s 94th All-Star Game in Arlington on Tuesday night.

National League All-Stars vs. American League All-Stars MLB Betting Prediction: NATIONAL LEAGUE ALL-STARS +100