    TOUR Championship (With Starting Strokes) Predictions

    Paul Elliot
    TOUR Championship Predictions

    The PGA TOUR season will conclude this week with the TOUR Championship. The event is being held at the East Lake Golf Club. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title this week as the clear betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our TOUR Championship predictions below.

    TOUR Championship

    What: TOUR Championship

    Where: East Lake Golf Club

    When: August 29 – September 1, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $25,000,000

    TOUR Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +120 odds to win the event. Followed by Xander Schauffele sitting with odds of +230, and Hideki Matsuyama currently listed at +1200.

    BMW Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Hideki Matsuyama (+1200)

    After a surprising withdraw last week in Colorado, Matsuyama will begin this week at -7 three strokes behind Scheffler. Matsuyama withdrew after the opening round of the BMW Championship where he played well, hopefully it was just a precautionary measure for this week. Matsuyama has been red hot with his putter, if his health is okay, I fully anticipate him to be right near the top the entire weekend.

    Option 2: Rory Mcllroy (+2000)

    Mcllroy will begin this event six shots behind Scheffler at -4, however he has plenty of holes to catch the leaders. Mcllory played well last week in Colorado, however he could get not get many putts to fall. If he can continue to hit the ball well and make some putts, I expect to see him in contention on Sunday afternoon.

    Option 3: Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

    For our last selection, we’ll take Aberg once again at 22/1. Aberg was close last week to sealing the deal finishing in a tie for second place. He will start 5 shots behind Scottie this week, but he has shown the ability to make plenty of birdies and eagles. He has the firepower to chase down the leaders, therefore I’ll take him once again at this number.

