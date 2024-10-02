Sanderson Farms Championship Prediction

The PGA TOUR will head to Mississippi this week for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The event is being held at the Country Club of Jackson Will Keith Mitchell capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Sanderson Farms Championship predictions below.

Sanderson Farms Championship

What: Sanderson Farms Championship

Where: The Country Club of Jackson

When: October 3 – October 6, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, NBC

Purse: $7,600,000

Sanderson Farms Championship Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Keith Mitchell is considered the favorite with +2200 odds to win the event. Followed by Nick Dunlap sitting with odds of +2500, and Mackenzie Hughes currently listed at +2800.

Sanderson Farms Championship Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Mackenzie Hughes (+2800)

We saw Hughes play well last week at the Presidents Cup, so he should certainly have some confidence coming into this week. Hughes has yet to win on the PGA Tour this season, but has come close with four top 10 finishes. After his solid play last week, I expect him to be contending on Sunday for the Championship.

Option 2: Jhonattan Vegas (+3300)

We have seen somewhat on a resurgence in Vegas’ game this season, he captured the title back at the 3M Open earlier in the year and I think he has a good chance again this week. Vegas has been excellent in finding Greens in regulations this season ranking fourth on tour in that category and has been driving the ball a long way. If he is able to get the putter going, he should have as good as chance as anyone this week to win.

Option 3: Beau Hossler (+5000)

For our longshot, we’ll go with Beau Hossler at 50/1. Hossler is notorious to getting off to fast starts, however he hasn’t been able to put it together for all four rounds to capture a win yet. He clearly has the game to win and one of these weeks he will play great all four days and win a tournament. In a weaker field this week, we’ll go with Hossler.