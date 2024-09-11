Procore Championship Predictions

The PGA TOUR will head to California this week for the Procore Championship. The event is being held at the Silverado Resort (North Course). Will Sahith Theegala defend his title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Procore Champiobship predictions below.

Procore Championship

What: Procore Championship

Where: Silverado Course (North Course)

When: September 12 – September 15, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel

Purse: $6,000,000

Procore Championship Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Sahith Theegala is considered the favorite with +1200 odds to win the event. Followed by Wyndham Clark sitting with odds of +1200, and Corey Connors currently listed at +1400.

Procore Championship Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Sahith Theegala (+1100)

The defending champion is going to be hard to back once again this year. Theegala is clearly comfortable at this course and is in good form after his third place finish at the Tour Championship. He is the favorite for good reason, but I still think he is worth a play at +1100.

Option 2: Maverick McNealy (+2000)

The California native, Maverick McNealy I believe has a great chance of picking up his first PGA Tour title this weekend. He will be comfortable playing in his home state and has been playing great golf the latter portion of this year. In his last he finished T-9 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. If his ball-striking is above average he definitely has the short game to bring home the title.

Option 3: Max Homa (+2800)

For my final selection, I’ll back another California guy in Max Homa. For Homa’s standards it was a disappointing season, however I think he gets back on track here this week. Homa won this event in 2021 and 2022 and had a strong final round of the BMW Championship. He has a couple of weeks had to work on his game and now returns to a course he clearly favors. Although Homa didn’t have the strongest of season’s the two time champion of this event is too good of player to pass up 28/1 in this field.