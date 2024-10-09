Black Desert Championship Prediction

The PGA TOUR will head out west this week for the Black Desert Championship. The event is being held at the Black Desert Resort. Will Keith Mitchell capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Black Desert Championship predictions below.

Black Desert Championship

What: Black Desert Championship

Where: Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

When: October 10 – October 13, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel

Purse: $7,500,000

Black Desert Championship Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Keith Mitchell is considered the favorite with +2000 odds to win the event. Followed by Seamus Power sitting with odds of +2500, and Kurt Kitayama currently listed at +2800.

Black Desert Championship Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Beau Hossler (+3000)

Hossler was one of my selections last week at 50/1 and in devastating fashion he lost in a playoff. I’m going right back to him this week, he has consistently been playing good golf and has the ability to go very low. I know he was disappointed after last week’s result, but he should have plenty of confidence with how is game is trending and I expect him to have another strong performance.

Option 2: Erik Van Rooyen (+4000)

This number just seems to high for Van Rooyen in this field. EVR is a great ball striker and get in going with the putter. He has already had four top 10 finishes on the season and is coming off a good showing across the pond at the Irish Open. At 40/1 give me the Van Rooyen here.

Option 3: Michael Thorbjornsen (+4500)

For our longshot, we’ll go with the young 23-year older, Michael Thorbjornsen. Thorbjornsen showed he has the game to last week after finishing at 19-under-par and firing an opening round of 63. He can already hit the ball a mile but in the high altitude this week I am excited to watch the length on this drives. He should have plenty of birdie looks, give me the young man to get his first PGA Tour title this week.