Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Golf Articles

    Black Desert Championship Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Black Desert Championship

    The PGA TOUR will head out west this week for the Black Desert Championship. The event is being held at the Black Desert Resort. Will Keith Mitchell capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Black Desert Championship predictions below.

    Black Desert Championship

    What: Black Desert Championship

    Where: Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

    When: October 10 – October 13, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel

    Purse: $7,500,000

    Black Desert Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Keith Mitchell is considered the favorite with +2000 odds to win the event. Followed by Seamus Power sitting with odds of +2500, and Kurt Kitayama currently listed at +2800.

    Black Desert Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Beau Hossler (+3000)

    Hossler was one of my selections last week at 50/1 and in devastating fashion he lost in a playoff. I’m going right back to him this week, he has consistently been playing good golf and has the ability to go very low. I know he was disappointed after last week’s result, but he should have plenty of confidence with how is game is trending and I expect him to have another strong performance.

    Option 2: Erik Van Rooyen (+4000)

    This number just seems to high for Van Rooyen in this field. EVR is a great ball striker and get in going with the putter. He has already had four top 10 finishes on the season and is coming off a good showing across the pond at the Irish Open. At 40/1 give me the Van Rooyen here.

    Option 3: Michael Thorbjornsen (+4500)

    For our longshot, we’ll go with the young 23-year older, Michael Thorbjornsen. Thorbjornsen showed he has the game to last week after finishing at 19-under-par and firing an opening round of 63. He can already hit the ball a mile but in the high altitude this week I am excited to watch the length on this drives. He should have plenty of birdie looks, give me the young man to get his first PGA Tour title this week.   

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com