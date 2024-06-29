Winnipeg vs. Calgary Week 4 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders on Saturday night. With Winnipeg listed as 3.5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 47 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Winnipeg vs. Calgary prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

775 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-3.5) at 776 Calgary Stampeders (+3.5); o/u 47

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

McMahon Stadium, Calgary

TV: CBSSN

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

Winnipeg dropped to 0-3 after a 2-point loss against the Lions on June 21st. Zach Collaros had a nice game despite the loss, throwing for 247 yards on 23/30. The Blue Bombers seek their first victory on the season on Saturday night.

Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

The Stampeders dropped to 1-1 on the year after their 9-point loss against BC on June 15th. Jake Maier threw for 339 total yards on 26/33 attempts against the Lions. Calgary looks to get back on track after their latest loss.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Stampeders plus the points. Winnipeg has not looked impressive in their first three weeks of the season, now they have to travel to Calgary to face a Stampeders team that has had an extra week to prepare.

The Blue Bombers are battling several injuries, they may shape back into form eventually, but I just can’t justify laying 4 points on the road. Calgary is the play on Saturday night at home.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary Prediction: Calgary +3.5

