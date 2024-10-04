Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadian Football

    Stampeders vs. Lions CFL Prediction: Number too High?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Stampeders vs. Lions

    The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions on Friday night. With the Lions listed as a 7.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 53 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Lions prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    773 Calgary Stampeders (+7.5) at 774 BC Lions (-7.5); o/u 53

    10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 4, 2024

    BC Place, Vancouver

    TV: TSN+

    Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

    The Stampeders dropped to 4-9-1 after losing to the Roughriders by 8 points on September 20th. Dedrick Mills ran the ball 10 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. Calgary looks to get back in the win column on Friday.

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions dropped to 7-8 on the year after a 3-point loss against the Tiger-Cats on September 27th.  William Stanback had a nice game despite the loss, rushing for 103 yards on 15 attempts. BC looks to snap a two-game skid on Friday night.

    Stampeders vs. Lions BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Stampeders. Neither team has been good, especially as of late, but this number just seems too high for the Lions to be laying against a Calgary team coming off a bye week. Give me Calgary on the road to hang around in this game and cover the number on the road.

    Stampeders vs. Lions Prediction: Stampeders +7.5

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com