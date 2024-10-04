Stampeders vs. Lions CFL Prediction: Number too High?

The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions on Friday night. With the Lions listed as a 7.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 53 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Lions prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

773 Calgary Stampeders (+7.5) at 774 BC Lions (-7.5); o/u 53

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 4, 2024

BC Place, Vancouver

TV: TSN+

Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

The Stampeders dropped to 4-9-1 after losing to the Roughriders by 8 points on September 20th. Dedrick Mills ran the ball 10 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. Calgary looks to get back in the win column on Friday.

BC Lions Game Notes

The Lions dropped to 7-8 on the year after a 3-point loss against the Tiger-Cats on September 27th. William Stanback had a nice game despite the loss, rushing for 103 yards on 15 attempts. BC looks to snap a two-game skid on Friday night.

Stampeders vs. Lions BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Stampeders. Neither team has been good, especially as of late, but this number just seems too high for the Lions to be laying against a Calgary team coming off a bye week. Give me Calgary on the road to hang around in this game and cover the number on the road.

Stampeders vs. Lions Prediction: Stampeders +7.5