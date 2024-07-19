Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Elks vs. Redblacks Week 7 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Elks vs. Redblacks

    The Edmonton Elks will travel to Ottawa to take on the Redblacks on Friday night. With Ottawa listed as a 1.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 53.0 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Elks vs. Redblacks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    779 Edmonton Elks (+1.0) at 780 Ottawa Redblacks (-1.0); o/u 53.0

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

    TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

    TV: TSN+

    Edmonton Elks Game Notes

    The Elks dropped to 0-5 on the year after a 3-point loss against the Redblacks on July 14th. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns on 26/35 attempts. Edmonton is still in search of their first victory of the season.

    Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

    Ottawa improved to 3-2 after a 3-point win against the Elks on July 14th. Dru Brown had a big game throwing for 480 yards on 26/38 attempts. The Redblacks look to improve to 4-2 on the year.

    Elks vs. Redblacks BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. These two teams did not show much resistance last week on the defensive end scoring a combined 71 points. Both quaterbacks were moving the ball up and down the field and I believe we see a similar type of contest this week. I highly doubt we see a combined 71 points again, but I do believe they still do enough to go over the total of 53.

    Elks vs. Redblacks Prediction: Over 53

