    Canadian Football

    Elks vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction: Are the Elks Undervalued?

    Paul Elliot
    Elks vs. Blue Bombers

    The Elks will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday night. With the Bombers listed as a 4.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Elks vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    779 Edmonton Elks (+4.5) at 780 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-4.5); o/u 49.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 27, 2024

    Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

    TV: CBSSN

    Edmonton Elks Game Notes

    The Elks dropped to 5-9 after a 13-point loss against the Blue Bombers on September 21st. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson is expected to start for the Elks on Friday.

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

    Winnipeg moved to 8-6 after beating the Elks 27-14 last Saturday. Brady Olivera ran for 127 yards on 18 attempts and two touchdowns. The Blue Bombers look for their seventh consecutive victory on Friday night.

    Elks vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Elks. I’m not sure why Edmonton went back to Tre Ford last week, after Bethel-Thompson had been playing well, but the Elks will give the start to the veteran this week. Edmonton desperately needs a victory if they want a chance at the playoffs. It’s tough to defeat a team twice in a row, I’ll take my chances with the Elks and the points.

    Elks vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Elks +4.5

