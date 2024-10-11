Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction: Total too short?

The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday night. With the Blue Bombers listed as a 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

777 Toronto Argonauts (+3.5) at 778 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-3.5); o/u 49.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 11, 2024

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

TV: TSN+

Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

The Argonauts moved to 8-7 after beating the Alouettes by 6 points on September 28th. Ka’Deem Carey ran the ball 12 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Toronto looks to clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

Winnipeg improved to 10-6, defeating the Tiger-Cats by a score of 31-10 last Friday. Brady Olivera had a monster game running for 147 yards on 24 carries. The Blue Bombers look for their ninth consecutive victory on Friday night.

Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. I know this Blue Bombers defense has been great, but I think Chad Kelly and this Argonauts offense will be able to do enough to push this game over the total. The Argonauts have had a week off the prepare and scheme a game plan. On the other side Winnipeg has been great throwing and running the ball, I’m not concerned with them getting their share of points. With a number around 50, I like the over.

Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Over 49.5