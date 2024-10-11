Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadian Football

    Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction: Total too short?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers

    The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday night. With the Blue Bombers listed as a 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    777 Toronto Argonauts (+3.5) at 778 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-3.5); o/u 49.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 11, 2024

    Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

    TV: TSN+

    Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

    The Argonauts moved to 8-7 after beating the Alouettes by 6 points on September 28th. Ka’Deem Carey ran the ball 12 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Toronto looks to clinch a playoff berth with a win.

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

    Winnipeg improved to 10-6, defeating the Tiger-Cats by a score of 31-10 last Friday. Brady Olivera had a monster game running for 147 yards on 24 carries. The Blue Bombers look for their ninth consecutive victory on Friday night.

    Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. I know this Blue Bombers defense has been great, but I think Chad Kelly and this Argonauts offense will be able to do enough to push this game over the total. The Argonauts have had a week off the prepare and scheme a game plan. On the other side Winnipeg has been great throwing and running the ball, I’m not concerned with them getting their share of points. With a number around 50, I like the over.

    Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Over 49.5

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com