2025 IndyCar Snap-On 250 Odds & Entry List (Milwaukee)

byMichael Cash
August 19, 2025
The 2025 Snap-On 250 at the Milwaukee Mile brings IndyCar fans back to America’s most historic oval for a high-stakes 250-mile battle. Known as the world’s oldest continuously operating motor speedway, Milwaukee delivers a unique test of skill with its flat, one-mile layout that demands precision and patience. With championship contenders and oval specialists set to square off, updated 2025 Snap-On 250 betting odds from Bovada highlight which drivers sportsbooks believe have the edge. This preview covers the entry list, race details, track notes, last year’s winners, and the anticipated weather forecast ahead of race day.

Complete Driver Entry List (2025 Snap-On 250)

Car #DriverTeamEngine
2Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
3Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
4David MalukasA.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
5Pato O’WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
6Nolan SiegelArrow McLarenChevrolet
7Christian LundgaardArrow McLarenChevrolet
8Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
9Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
10Álex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
14Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
15Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
18Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne RacingHonda
20Alexander RossiEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
21Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
26Colton HertaAndretti GlobalHonda
27Kyle KirkwoodAndretti GlobalHonda
28Marcus EricssonAndretti GlobalHonda
30Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
45Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
51Jacob AbelDale Coyne RacingHonda
60Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
66Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
76Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
77Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
83Robert ShwartzmanPREMA RacingChevrolet
90Callum IlottPREMA RacingChevrolet

Current Betting Odds to Win (Bovada)

(Odds as of race week — subject to change)

  • Álex Palou (+350)
  • Josef Newgarden (+400)
  • Pato O’Ward (+450)
  • Scott Dixon (+600)
  • Scott McLaughlin (+700)
  • Will Power (+850)
  • Colton Herta (+1000)
  • Kyle Kirkwood (+1200)
  • Marcus Ericsson (+1600)
  • Alexander Rossi (+2000)
  • Graham Rahal (+2500)
  • Santino Ferrucci (+4000)
  • Conor Daly (+5000)
  • Field (Any Other Driver) (+6000)

Track & Race Information

  • Venue: Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wisconsin
  • Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025
  • Laps/Miles: 250 laps / 250 miles on the flat one-mile oval
  • Broadcast/Stream: NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network
  • Track Notes: With minimal banking (approx. 9 degrees) and a long tradition of close racing, the Milwaukee Mile rewards rhythm and consistent car control. Passing is difficult, making strategy and pit cycles crucial.

Last Year’s Winners (2024 Milwaukee Doubleheader)

  • Race 1: Pato O’Ward
  • Race 2: Scott McLaughlin

Anticipated Weather Forecast (Race Weekend)

  • Friday Practice: High 78°F, mostly sunny, light winds
  • Saturday Qualifying: High 80°F, partly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers
  • Sunday Race Day: High 82°F, sunny skies, low humidity, ideal conditions for racing

