2025 IndyCar Snap-On 250 Odds & Entry List (Milwaukee)

The 2025 Snap-On 250 at the Milwaukee Mile brings IndyCar fans back to America’s most historic oval for a high-stakes 250-mile battle. Known as the world’s oldest continuously operating motor speedway, Milwaukee delivers a unique test of skill with its flat, one-mile layout that demands precision and patience. With championship contenders and oval specialists set to square off, updated 2025 Snap-On 250 betting odds from Bovada highlight which drivers sportsbooks believe have the edge. This preview covers the entry list, race details, track notes, last year’s winners, and the anticipated weather forecast ahead of race day.

Complete Driver Entry List (2025 Snap-On 250)

Car # Driver Team Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 4 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Álex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 51 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing Honda 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 83 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing Chevrolet 90 Callum Ilott PREMA Racing Chevrolet

Current Betting Odds to Win (Bovada)

(Odds as of race week — subject to change)

Álex Palou (+350)

Josef Newgarden (+400)

Pato O’Ward (+450)

Scott Dixon (+600)

Scott McLaughlin (+700)

Will Power (+850)

Colton Herta (+1000)

Kyle Kirkwood (+1200)

Marcus Ericsson (+1600)

Alexander Rossi (+2000)

Graham Rahal (+2500)

Santino Ferrucci (+4000)

Conor Daly (+5000)

Field (Any Other Driver) (+6000)

Track & Race Information

Venue : Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wisconsin

: Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wisconsin Date : Sunday, August 24, 2025

: Sunday, Laps/Miles : 250 laps / 250 miles on the flat one-mile oval

: 250 laps / 250 miles on the flat one-mile oval Broadcast/Stream : NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network

: NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network Track Notes: With minimal banking (approx. 9 degrees) and a long tradition of close racing, the Milwaukee Mile rewards rhythm and consistent car control. Passing is difficult, making strategy and pit cycles crucial.

Last Year’s Winners (2024 Milwaukee Doubleheader)

Race 1 : Pato O’Ward

: Pato O’Ward Race 2: Scott McLaughlin

Anticipated Weather Forecast (Race Weekend)

Friday Practice : High 78°F, mostly sunny, light winds

: High 78°F, mostly sunny, light winds Saturday Qualifying : High 80°F, partly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers

: High 80°F, partly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers Sunday Race Day: High 82°F, sunny skies, low humidity, ideal conditions for racing

