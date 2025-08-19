2025 IndyCar Snap-On 250 Odds & Entry List (Milwaukee)

The 2025 Snap-On 250 at the Milwaukee Mile brings IndyCar fans back to America’s most historic oval for a high-stakes 250-mile battle. Known as the world’s oldest continuously operating motor speedway, Milwaukee delivers a unique test of skill with its flat, one-mile layout that demands precision and patience. With championship contenders and oval specialists set to square off, updated 2025 Snap-On 250 betting odds from Bovada highlight which drivers sportsbooks believe have the edge. This preview covers the entry list, race details, track notes, last year’s winners, and the anticipated weather forecast ahead of race day.
Complete Driver Entry List (2025 Snap-On 250)
|Car #
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Álex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|30
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|51
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|76
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|83
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|Chevrolet
|90
|Callum Ilott
|PREMA Racing
|Chevrolet
Current Betting Odds to Win (Bovada)
(Odds as of race week — subject to change)
- Álex Palou (+350)
- Josef Newgarden (+400)
- Pato O’Ward (+450)
- Scott Dixon (+600)
- Scott McLaughlin (+700)
- Will Power (+850)
- Colton Herta (+1000)
- Kyle Kirkwood (+1200)
- Marcus Ericsson (+1600)
- Alexander Rossi (+2000)
- Graham Rahal (+2500)
- Santino Ferrucci (+4000)
- Conor Daly (+5000)
- Field (Any Other Driver) (+6000)
Track & Race Information
- Venue: Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wisconsin
- Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025
- Laps/Miles: 250 laps / 250 miles on the flat one-mile oval
- Broadcast/Stream: NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network
- Track Notes: With minimal banking (approx. 9 degrees) and a long tradition of close racing, the Milwaukee Mile rewards rhythm and consistent car control. Passing is difficult, making strategy and pit cycles crucial.
Last Year’s Winners (2024 Milwaukee Doubleheader)
- Race 1: Pato O’Ward
- Race 2: Scott McLaughlin
Anticipated Weather Forecast (Race Weekend)
- Friday Practice: High 78°F, mostly sunny, light winds
- Saturday Qualifying: High 80°F, partly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers
- Sunday Race Day: High 82°F, sunny skies, low humidity, ideal conditions for racing
