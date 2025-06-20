Wings vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Dallas Cover 4-point Spread?

Two struggling squads meet Friday night in Uncasville as the Dallas Wings (2–11) take on the Connecticut Sun (2–10) in a matchup that offers more questions than answers. Both teams sit near the bottom of their respective conferences and are in desperate need of a momentum-shifting win. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wings vs. Sun matchup?

Wings vs. Sun WNBA Event Info

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 20, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: ION

While Dallas has flashed individual brilliance from rookie standout Paige Bueckers and All-Star scorer Arike Ogunbowale, it hasn’t translated into consistent results. The Sun, on the other hand, are searching for any kind of rhythm offensively and hoping their young core can find its footing.

With the season nearing its midpoint, this game could be a critical confidence-builder for whichever team can string together a full four quarters.

Wings vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Wings are 4-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5 points.

Key Storylines

Dallas Wings (2–11, 1–6 road)

Rising rookie star Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot, recording 20 points and 4 steals in the recent win over Golden State.

Injury woes continue: Tyasha Harris is out for the season, and Maddy Siegrist remains sidelined with a tibial plateau fracture.

Dallas struggles offensively, averaging 81.5 PPG, but defensively they’ve allowed a hefty 87.2 PPG.

Connecticut Sun (2–10, 1–5 home)

On a four-game skid, their offense is sputtering—hitting a low of 71.6 PPG and ranking at the bottom in efficiency.

Rookie Aneesah Morrow demonstrated promise recently, posting 16 points, 9 boards, and 3 steals in 23 minutes off the bench.

Frontcourt leader Olivia Nelson‑Ododa chips in about 7.1 rebounds per game, anchoring a team that struggles on the glass.

Matchup Breakdown

Dallas’ edge lies in its core backcourt, spearheaded by Bueckers and Ogunbowale’s scoring punch. The Sun, despite the fake magic of homecourt and youthful energy, have failed to string together solid offensive or defensive performances. Their 1–5 home record and four straight losses express more than just bad luck—they reflect systemic troubles.

Wings vs. Sun Prediction

I expect them to control the tempo and distance themselves through scoring bursts off turnovers and transition chances.

Wings: Bueckers (25 P), Ogunbowale (20 P), Hines‑Allen (8 R)

Sun: Charles (18 P), Morrow (12 P, 7 R), Nelson‑Ododa (9 R)

Dallas snaps a brief drought and improves road confidence, while Connecticut stays in search of its first true spark.

Wings vs. Sun Prediction: DALLAS WINGS -4