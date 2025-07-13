Wings vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Fever wrap up their longest homestand of the season with a Sunday matinee at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (1 p.m. ET, ABC). With the home team laying 10.5 points and the total sitting at 174.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Wings vs. Fever matchup?

Wings vs. Fever WNBA Event Info

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Wings vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 10.5-point home favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 174.5 points.

Game Preview

Indiana returns home after snapping a two-game skid with a dominant 99–82 win over Atlanta on Friday, thanks to a 59‑point explosion in the second half. Kelsey Mitchell led the charge with 25 points—just three triples shy of Tamika Catchings’ franchise record—while Aliyah Boston added 19 points and eight boards, and Sophie Cunningham chipped in a 16‑point, 10‑rebound double-double off the bench.

Dallas Wings aim for consistency behind rookie leader

The Wings enter with a 6–15 record and back-to-back road losses in Phoenix and Chicago. Significant depth issues have shadowed their season—Dallas remains depleted, missing four rotation players entering Sunday. Their saving grace has been rookie Paige Bueckers, who is averaging 18.1 PPG, 5.4 APG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.7 SPG and earned an All-Star start. The matchup also marks the long-anticipated first pro meeting between Bueckers and Indiana’s rookie star, Caitlin Clark, with Clark back in the lineup after missing their last encounter on June 27.

Key matchup and betting insights

Indiana comes in as a double-digit favorite on the moneyline, but skepticism surrounds their ability to cover; they’ve failed to cover as such a favorite all season and are 0‑3 in those scenarios. While the Fever are heavily favored, projections suggest they’ll struggle against the +10 line, creating value for Dallas as underdogs.

Paige Bueckers has performed well against Indiana recently, notching 27 points in the June 27 matchup, and signature ball movement from Dallas may force Indiana to stay on their toes. Meanwhile, Clark is still shaking off rust from her groin return, managing only 9-for-29 shooting with 22 total points across her first two games back. Simulations give Indiana an 81% chance to win, but only a 53% chance to cover at +10.

Wings vs. Fever Prediction

Sunday’s matchup features the Fever looking to maintain momentum at home behind star power from Clark, Mitchell, and Boston. The Wings, though in rebuild mode and short-handed, lean heavily on Bueckers’ breakout rookie season and surprisingly solid form. With Indiana a clear favorite, betting markets expect a comfortable win—but Dallas may well keep this within striking range, making them intriguing underdog coverage candidates.

That said, the best bet on the board today is the over, which is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams.

Wings vs. Fever Prediction: OVER 175