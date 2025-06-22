Wings at Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Dallas pull off upset?

At 3 p.m. ET at CareFirst Arena, the resurgent Dallas Wings (3–11) tip off against the home-standing Washington Mystics (5–8). Both teams are seeking a spark: the Wings are buoyed by rookie Paige Bueckers’ breakout form, while the Mystics hope to ride the momentum of a fierce paint performance from Shakira Austin. What’s the smart bet in today’s Wings vs. Mystics matchup?

Wings at Mystics WNBA Event Info

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 22, 2025

CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN3

Wings at Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 4.5-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 167 points.

Teams on the Rise

Dallas Wings: After a dismal 1–12 start, Dallas has grabbed back-to-back wins over Golden State and Connecticut, showing signs of cohesion and clutch execution. Rookie Paige Bueckers is averaging a stellar 18.0 PPG and 5.8 APG, ranking among the league’s top rookies.

Washington Mystics: Splitting a recent two-game road swing (5–8 overall), the Mystics led by Brittany Sykes at 20.6 PPG and are leveraging strong paint play from the frontcourt duo of Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen.

Matchup Breakdown

Paint Battle: Washington ranks second in the league in paint scoring (38.2 PPG), boosted by Iriafen’s 8.2 RPG. Dallas counters with defensive rebounding prowess (24.4 DRPG), led by Myisha Hines‑Allen.

Efficiency & Pace: The Wings average 81.9 PPG but allow 86.9 — opening gaps for Washington, who hold opponents to 79.6 PPG. Dallas shoots 41.7% FG, slightly edging Washington’s opponents’ FG% (41.5%).

Health Status: The Mystic’s Georgia Amoore is out for the season (ACL), while Dallas is missing Luisa Geiselsöder, Tyasha Harris, and Teaira McCowan due to injuries/euro commitments.

Players to Watch

Paige Bueckers (DAL): A true rising star — averaging 35.4 minutes, 18.0 PPG, 5.8 APG, and 2.1 SPG, Bueckers is a catalyst for Dallas’ newfound energy.

Brittney Sykes (WSH): Leading Mystics scorer (20.6 PPG) and facilitator (4.8 APG), whose on-ball impact will be crucial.

Frontcourt Duo (WSH): Shakira Austin’s recent 28-point, 10-rebound burst and Iriafen’s consistent rebounding (8.8 RPG) form a dominating inside presence

Wings at Mystics Prediction

Why Washington should prevail: Superior paint control, frontcourt dominance, and home advantage.

What Dallas needs to win: Bueckers must stay aggressive and efficient, wings must sink outside shots, and the team must cut down on defensive lapses.

This one should be tight. Washington’s home-court chemistry and paint dominance give them a slight edge, but Dallas isn’t backing down. Give me the Wings and the points.

Wings at Mystics Prediction: DALLAS WINGS +4.5