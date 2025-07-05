Valkyries vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will under cash?

The expansion-minded Golden State Valkyries embark on the second leg of a four-game road trip with a visit to the Target Center, where they’ll challenge the WNBA’s hottest team on Saturday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Fresh off an emphatic 84–57 rout of the Seattle Storm at home, the Valkyries are brimming with confidence. Standing in their way is the Minnesota Lynx, owners of a league‑best 15–2 record and a perfect 9–0 at home, hurt just once—via the Commissioner’s Cup, which doesn’t count toward the regular season. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Lynx matchup?

Valkyries vs. Lynx WNBA Event Info

Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 5, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: N/A

Valkyries vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 9.5-point home favorites to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 155 points.

Team Form & Matchups

Golden State has surged to a 9–7 mark by tightening up on defense and showcasing balanced scoring. Their recent win margin tied the franchise’s largest, and they’ve asserted control via disciplined shot-making (48.4% FG) and strong rebounding (41 boards). Standouts like Tiffany Hayes have emerged, logging 21 points in that win and anchoring backcourt stability.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is building one of its strongest seasons in recent memory. With an average of 85.3 PPG (most in the league) and swarming defense allowing just 74.1 PPG (second-best), the Lynx operate on two-way dominance. Napheesa Collier, averaging 24.4 PPG and recently named Western Conference Player of the Month, leads their charge. Although their defensive anchor Courtney Williams and sharpshooter Kayla McBride have bolstered Minnesota’s attack.

Key Storylines

Can GSV replicate home swagger on the road? Their shutout of Seattle showcased potential, but the Lynx’s depth and pace pose a much sterner test.

Minnesota’s backcourt vs. Valkyries’ defense: The Lynx lead the league in assists and playmaking, making every interior and perimeter matchup a chess game.

Momentum vs. consistency: With an undefeated home streak and a dominant June, Minnesota stands tall—but Valkyries’ confidence may turn this into a tighter affair than expected.

What to Watch For

Napheesa Collier’s impact: She’s been on fire recently, sustaining 24–28 PPG while guiding Minnesota on both ends. A big night from her could be the momentum swing.

Valkyries’ road resilience: Golden State thrives in ball movement and fast-break scoring. Look for them to push tempo and test Minnesota’s transition defense.

Benches and depth: Both teams’ second units have delivered—Minnesota’s passing game and Golden State’s steal-heavy defense are key to controlling flow.

Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction

Expect a high-level showdown in Minneapolis: Minnesota should assert itself early, controlling pace and utilizing Collier’s presence. The Valkyries, however, have the tools to keep it competitive, especially if they maintain shot efficiency and defensive pressure. The smart bet is the under.

Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction: UNDER 155