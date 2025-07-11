Sun vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Is Seattle laying too many points?

The struggling Connecticut Sun (2–16) make the long trip to Seattle to face the surging Storm (12–7) in the second game of a back‑to‑back series. Connecticut stunned Seattle at home on July 9—winning 93–83—but that result feels more like an anomaly than a trend in a season otherwise filled with frustration for the Sun. Seattle, meanwhile, is eager to avenge that upset and reassert dominance at home. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Sun vs. Storm matchup?

Sun vs. Storm Game Outlook

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 11, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ION

Sun vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 18-point favorites to beat the Sun. The total for tonight’s game, meanwhile, sits at 158 points.

Connecticut Sun – Still Searching for Answers

Connecticut enters this game with a league‑worst record and offensive rating, limping through a 10‑game losing streak before their recent win . Star guard Marina Mabrey remains sidelined with a knee injury—further denting their scoring ability—and Tina Charles continues to carry a heavy load with limited help from her supporting cast. While Charles delivered 29 points and 11 boards in the Sun’s Camp Day win, overall depth remains a concern.

Seattle Storm – Right Back in the Shop Window

The Storm remain a top-tier team on both ends, thanks to strong performances from Skylar Diggins‑Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, and Gabby Williams. Since their blowout win earlier in the season (97‑81 on June 27), they dropped a 94‑86 decision to Indiana, a reminder that consistency still eludes them occasionally. At home in Seattle, however, they’re formidable — averaging over 82 points per game on 45–46% shooting, ranking among the league’s best in assists and efficiency.

Key Storylines to Watch

Can Connecticut replicate the magic? Their victory in Connecticut was the first highlight in an otherwise barren season—but can they replicate that effort on the road? With a still-bare offense and missing Mabrey, it’s unlikely.

Seattle’s response factor. Expect the Storm to come out with revenge intensity—especially given Seattle’s depth and ability to control tempo at home.

Style clash. The Sun will need to slow things down and depend on Charles and defense to stay competitive. Meanwhile, Seattle thrives in transition, pushing pace and attacking off turnovers.

Historical tilt. Connecticut has lost six straight in Seattle, and the Storm have often covered the big spreads against the Sun this season, particularly at home ATS.

Sun vs. Storm Prediction

Expect a surge in intensity from Seattle, who will look to erase the sting of their recent loss. Connecticut’s lone lifeline is to replicate their rare scoring outburst and defensive effort from two days ago. But given their season-long struggles—especially on the road—this feels like another bounce-back blowout for the Storm.

That said, will Seattle cover? No. The Sun are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Sun vs. Storm Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +18