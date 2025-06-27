Sun vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Is Betting Total too High?

Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena sets the stage for a tale of two seasons: the Seattle Storm (9–6), riding a wave of confidence after a near miss against Indiana, host the struggling Connecticut Sun (2–13), still searching for a spark as their seven-game skid continues. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sun vs. Storm matchup?

Sun vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, June 27, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ION

Sun vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 19.5-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 155.5 points.

Game Preview

Trends & Momentum

The Sun are rock bottom (2–13), struggling to 70.9 PPG on 38.4% shooting while allowing 87.4 PPG—ranking last in defensive performance.

Seattle has been solid at 83.3 PPG and 46.8% shooting, though they recently fell 94–86 to Indiana in a game they outscored in the 4th quarter .

Injury Watch

Sun will be without guard Marina Mabrey (knee)—a key scorer and veteran presence.

Storm miss Lexie Brown (illness) and are without Katie Lou Samuelson for the season due to ACL recovery.

Key Matchups & Players

Connecticut leans heavily on Tina Charles (16.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG) with Jacy Sheldon and Saniya Rivers handling perimeter duties. Rookie Aneesah Morrow adds interior punch.

Seattle boasts a balanced attack: Skylar Diggins (18.7 PPG), Nneka Ogwumike (17.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG), Gabby Williams (~14 PPG), and Erica Wheeler off the bench.

X‑Factors

Can Charles carry the Sun again, or will the depleted offense falter completely?

Can Seattle’s core exploit Connecticut’s weak perimeter defense and poor shooting form (just 39.6% FG, 29.1% 3PT)?

Sun vs. Storm Prediction

This one should tilt heavily toward Seattle. Expect a methodical Storm performance and a comfortable win. That said, I’m not laying this many points. The under has hit in three of the last four meetings between these two teams. I don’t see the Sun keeping pace.

Sun vs. Storm Prediction: UNDER 155.5