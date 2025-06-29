Sun vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is Over Best Bet?

A tale of two extremes sets the stage in Minneapolis: the dominant Lynx (13–2), unbeaten at home and riding the WNBA’s top offense, take on the reeling Sun (2–14), losers of eight straight and built on a youthful, rebuilding core. With the Lynx fresh off a thrilling OT win and poised to defend their home floor, this matchup is a clear showcase of class and urgency. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sun vs. Lynx matchup?

Sun vs. Lynx WNBA Event Info

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: N/A

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 20.5-point home favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 154 points.

What to Watch

Minnesota Lynx

Home perfection: 7–0 at Target Center, averaging 84.2 PPG on 46.5% shooting.

Electric playmakers: Napheesa Collier (24.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG) and Courtney Williams (5.9 APG, dynamic mid-range scoring).

Momentum on their side: Running eight wins in the last 10 and coming off a dramatic 96–92 OT win over Atlanta.

Connecticut Sun

Struggling offense & defense: Just 71.6 PPG on 38.9% shooting, while allowing 88.0 PP.

Road woes: 1–8 away; 1–8 against .500+ teams.

Key absences: Marina Mabrey (out) and roster turnover continue to limit offensive cohesion.

Sun vs. Lynx Prediction

Minnesota’s pace, sharpshooting, and elite playmaking present a mismatch. The Sun will battle physically, with Tina Charles and Saniya Rivers supplying effort, but points will be scarce. Expect a disciplined Lynx effort, a strong home crowd, and another statement win. That said, I won’t be laying this many points. Instead, give me the over, which is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. It has also cashed in three out of the last four meetings.

Sun vs. Lynx Prediction: OVER 154