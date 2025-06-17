Sun vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Indiana cover huge spread?

Caitlin Clark has returned from injury and the Fever are back to .500. Indiana should post its sixth victory of the season on Tuesday night but will it cover in tonight’s Sun vs. Fever matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Sun vs. Fever WNBA Event Info

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBA TV

Sun vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 17.5-point home favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5 points.

Game Context & Form

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark is back in action after a quad injury, returning on June 14 with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists and seven 3-pointers in a win over NY Liberty.

The Fever overcame a rough patch with guard injuries but beat Liberty to snap their unbeaten streak.

Despite flashes, they remain inconsistent—oscillating between dominant wins and defensive lapses (36% FG, 20% 3PT in losses).

Current record: 5‑5; solid recent form.

Connecticut Sun

Struggling at 2‑8, they’ve lost six consecutive games, often by double digits.

Injuries key: Rayah Marshall is out (ankle), Saniya Rivers doubtful.

Their rebuild is rocky after offseason roster overhaul.

Key Matchups

Matchup Edge Notes

PG: Clark vs. Jacy Sheldon Clark Hot off return; Fever tempo setter

Backcourt depth Fever Sun’s secondary playmakers limited

Frontcourt / Rebounding Slight Sun Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa may control paint

What the Experts Say

The Playoffs predicts Indiana to score ~90 and limit Sun to ~70‑74 points (O/U ~170–180).

SportsGambler highlights the head-to-head: Sun have beaten Fever 3 of last 4, but current form favors Indiana (Fever favored ~55–60%).

Injury Report (as of June 17)

Fever

DeWanna Bonner: ruled out (personal reasons).

Other key players—Clark, Mitchell, Boston—are available.

Sun

Rayah Marshall: out; Saniya Rivers questionable.

Rest of rotation intact but overall depth is weak.

Sun vs. Fever Prediction

With Caitlin Clark driving offense and Fever peaking physically, Indiana should take control early and maintain momentum. Sun lack both confidence and consistent scoring threats. While I hate laying this many points, Indiana should eventually pull away and bury an overmatched Connecticut squad.

Sun vs. Fever Prediction: INDIANA FEVER -17.5