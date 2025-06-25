Sun vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Is betting total too low?

With Las Vegas laying 15.5 points and the total sitting at 160, what’s the best bet on the board when it comes to Wednesday night’s Sun vs. Aces matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Sun vs. Aces Game Outlook

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NBA TV

Sun vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 15.5-point home favorites to knock off the Sun tonight in Vegas. As for the betting total, the number current sits at 160 points.

Team Form

Las Vegas Aces

The defending champs have rebounded impressively, winning 6 of their last 7 games after a brief midseason slump.

A’ja Wilson continues a dominant MVP-caliber stretch, averaging ~27 PPG and 12 RPG, and recently broke the WNBA single-season “stocks” record with 155 combined steals and blocks.

The Aces boast a loaded frontcourt: Wilson, Kelsey Plum’s dangerous perimeter scoring, and Chelsea Gray’s playmaking (5.3 APG).

Connecticut Sun

After a 13–1 start this season, their form dipped slightly (.500 over the next 12), but they’ve stabilized lately, winning 8 of their last 11 and their last three games.

Defense remains their strong suit—holding teams to ~92 points per 100 possessions and just 29% from three in recent games.

Veteran leader DeWanna Bonner (15 PPG, 6 RPG) and new sniper Marina Mabrey (41.7% from deep post-trade) drive their offense.

Key Matchups

Paint Domination: Wilson vs. Sun’s bigs. Wilson’s inside scoring and rebounding could heavily tilt the boards.

Perimeter Push: Aces’ outside shooting (Plum, Loyd) versus Sun’s defensive scheme to bottle up shooters.

Bench Depth: Aces’ bench proved decisive in key wins; Sun’s reserves face a stern test on the road.

Sun vs. Aces Prediction

A’ja Wilson (Aces): Should eclipse 26–27 PPG, asserting MVP-level performance and controlling the paint.

Marina Mabrey / DeWanna Bonner (Sun): Pair must produce efficiently—especially from deep—to challenge Vegas.

Expect Las Vegas to take control early, using Wilson’s dominance and veteran bench to pull away. Connecticut’s defense will keep it competitive, but the Aces’ offensive firepower should be too much at home. Give me the over.

Sun vs. Aces Prediction: OVER 160